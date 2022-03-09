Nestlé Invests $675 Million to Build Arizona Factory, Creating 350 Jobs

ARLINGTON, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nestlé USA announced a $675 million investment to build a new beverage facility in Glendale, Arizona. As the current leader in the creamer and flavored milk categories, Nestlé's investment strengthens its market position and enhances its manufacturing capabilities to meet increased consumer demand for its products.

The factory will produce high-quality creamers for Nestlé's category-leading portfolio, including the Coffee mate, Coffee mate natural bliss, and Starbucks brands, with the ability to expand to additional beverages in the future.

"Beverages play an increasingly important role in the lives of consumers, a trend that's been accelerated by the pandemic and is expected to continue to grow. This investment illustrates our continued commitment to leading and growing categories where we play, providing consumers with a variety of high-quality, innovative products to meet their needs," said Daniel Jhung, President of Beverage, Nestlé USA. "We appreciate the partnership from state and local officials and look forward to contributing to the local economy and Glendale community for many years to come, including through the creation of over 350 jobs."

Arizona provides an ideal environment for Nestlé's operations, offering close proximity to customers and consumers in the western U.S., reducing transport timelines and emissions.

"Nestlé selecting Arizona is great news," said Governor Doug Ducey. "Manufacturing in our state is surging and Nestlé's decision adds to this momentum, as well as bringing diversification to this fast-growing sector of our economy."

Over the past two years, Nestlé in the U.S. has invested nearly $3 billion to enhance its manufacturing footprint and in-house capabilities – from new factories and expansions to operational changes that help meet its sustainability targets. The new Glendale facility is set to open in 2024, joining Nestlé USA's robust network of 14 existing food and beverage factories across the U.S. It will be the company's most technologically advanced factory and distribution center, utilizing innovative digital tools and offering flexibility to meet the changes in consumer demand. The factory will be 630,000 sq feet and will sit on 143.6 net acres of land in Glendale.

"We are honored to welcome the largest food and beverage company to Glendale's New Frontier," said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. "Their commitment to long-term positive impact aligns directly with the City's vision and we look forward to having them join our community. The significant impact of their fiscal investment and the jobs created will be seen for years to come."

This facility will be designed with sustainability at the forefront including: a water recycling process to reduce water usage, zero waste to landfill and fully recyclable product packaging made from food-safe recycled plastic. Also, in support of the company's ambition for zero environmental impact in its operations by 2030, the facility will strive for 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Nestlé will bring more than 350 jobs to the community – hiring for professional staff, manufacturing and production leaders, technical staff, engineers and more. Hiring will begin this summer and continue throughout 2023. To receive alerts and updates on new available positions, please sign up here.

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Chameleon Cold Brew. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-five consecutive years. For more information, visit Nestléusa.com .

About City of Glendale

As the sixth largest city in Arizona, with a population of over 250,000, Glendale is a premiere destination to live, work and play. Glendale features premium entertainment and shopping opportunities and a growing list of signature companies who all call our city home. The City is also home to Luke Air Force Base. Major employers include Red Bull, Humana, Ball, Bechtel and White Claw. From major, international manufacturers, Fortune 100 firms and luxury auto dealers to locally owned small shops and restaurants, Glendale provides the ideal location for businesses to arrive and thrive. State Farm Stadium and Gila River Arena in Glendale's Sports and Entertainment District host hometown teams the Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Coyotes as well as mega events such as the Super Bowl and NCAA Final Four. For more information about Glendale, please visit growglendale.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Nestlé USA