Nestlé Launches Global Nestlé for Healthier Kids Initiative in the United States through Partnership with the New Jersey YMCA State Alliance

ARLINGTON, Va., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé will bring its global flagship initiative, Nestlé for Healthier Kids to the United States through a kick-off event in Newark, N.J. today, that introduces the "Start Healthy, Stay Healthy" program.

Globally, Nestlé for Healthier Kids uses Nestlé's industry-leading innovation to support families in raising healthy kids, with the goal of helping 50 million children worldwide live healthier lives by 2030. A critical component of the global Nestlé for Healthier Kids program is accelerating the implementation of grassroots programs to better equip parents and caregivers with nutritional knowledge and practical tips.

As part of Nestlé for Healthier Kids in the United States, the company will support initiatives that help provide nutrition education for parents of young children under the banner of a program called "Start Healthy, Stay Healthy." This program focuses on the first 1,000 days and provides families with evidence-based education to help them establish and maintain good nutritional habits for their children. Families who complete the curriculum also have an opportunity to become mentors to other families entering the program.

Start Healthy, Stay Healthy was originally piloted in 2014 with Rutgers University-Newark's Office of University-Community Partnerships (OUCP). "This program and its curriculum have had a positive impact on our local community. Those families who have completed the pilot program have committed to providing their young children with healthy foods and good nutritional habits," stated Dr. Diane Hill, who leads the initiative for OUCP.

This year, the program will again expand through a partnership with the New Jersey YMCA State Alliance to five sites in the state.

"We are excited and proud to partner with Nestlé on Start Healthy, Stay Healthy," said Dr. Darrin Anderson, executive director of the Alliance. "This public-private partnership combines Nestlé's industry-leading innovation with the YMCA's deep community ties to provide opportunities for dynamic, ongoing engagement with families and children about health and nutrition. We are also pleased to have Dr. Hill and her Rutgers team actively involved in training our teams and conducting the ongoing evaluations."

The formal launch event for this partnership will be held today at the YMCA of Newark and Vicinity. The event includes remarks from Nestlé, YMCA and Rutgers University-Newark leadership, as well as a healthy, hands-on snack-making activity by Nestlé chef and Food Network Star Matthew Grunwald. Other event attendees will include Start Healthy, Stay Healthy program graduates, local children and local government officials, in addition to representatives from each of the partner organizations.

The Start Healthy, Stay Healthy program is a vital way for Nestlé to help ensure a healthier future for communities. According to Wendy Johnson, PhD, MPH, RD, vice president of nutrition, health and wellness for Nestlé, "What children eat in their first 1,000 days has an impact on their health trajectory over the span of life. Understanding this speaks volumes about the criticality of this program for our future. We are very proud to partner with the YMCA and Rutgers University-Newark to do this very important work."

About Nestlé in the U.S.

Nestlé in the United States is committed to being a trusted leader in nutrition, health and wellness. Our 50,000 employees in the United States are committed to enhancing quality of life, contributing to a healthier future for individuals and families, our communities, and the planet. Nestlé in the U.S. offers a wide and varied portfolio of food and beverage products for people and their pets throughout their lives. Nestlé in the U.S. consists of eight main businesses: Nestlé USA, Nestlé Waters North America, Nestlé Nutrition, Nestlé Professional, Nespresso, Nestlé Health Science, Nestlé Skin Health and Nestlé Purina PetCare Company. The United States is Nestlé S.A.'s largest market with combined product sales in the United States totaling more than $27 billion in 2017. For more information, visit NestleUSA.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.

About YMCA New Jersey State Alliance

New Jersey YMCA State Alliance is comprised of 36 member associations serving both children and adults. Through advocacy, collaboration and funded statewide initiatives, the Alliance fosters a greater ability for YMCAs throughout the state to positively impact more children, improve health outcomes and engage more volunteers and donors. Our collective voice strengthens local communities and supports YMCAs in promoting youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

About Rutgers University – Newark, Office of University-Community Partnerships

The mission of the Office of University-Community Partnerships is to serve as the nexus that connects Rutgers University–Newark students, faculty and staff to expand, create and promote reciprocal and mutually beneficial partnerships that support and align with the university's strategic engagement priorities. The Office of University-Community Partnerships' guiding principles are to invest in collaborative academic and research programs, invest in our students, invest in anchor institution collaboration, and leverage our diversity and building civic dialogue.

