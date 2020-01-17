NESTLÉ NESQUIK® Teams Up with Rising Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe

#KeepOnChuggin has served as a platform for NESQUIK since its debut last year, when the brand launched its collaboration with rookie wide receiver, DK Metcalf. The campaign's mission is to encourage fans to never stop hustling – and to provide them with the delicious fuel they need to push past any challenge.

"We are proud to work with Frances as he perfectly embodies the philosophy behind the Keep On Chuggin campaign," says Leo Aizpuru, General Manager, Ready to Drink Beverages at Nestlé USA. "He has a unique enthusiasm for the game that immediately drew him to us. His relentless work ethic and positive attitude will undoubtedly fuel all of his future success. We look forward to supporting him throughout the 2020 season."

To find more information and videos, follow NESQUIK on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and Frances Tiafoe on Instagram and Twitter.

About NESQUIK

For more than 70 years, NESQUIK® has been the #1 flavored milk fueling the journey of optimists of all ages by delivering products that are convenient, fun and offer delicious nourishment. NESQUIK® delivers a variety of great-tasting flavors with a good source of protein from real milk and essential vitamins and minerals. Our chocolate products use responsibly sourced cocoa through the Nestlé Cocoa Plan. From ready-to-drink flavored milks to powder and syrups, NESQUIK® offers a variety of flavors and formats, offering an effortless way to enjoy the goodness of milk that helps you to take on the day. For more information, please visit www.nesquik.com.

About Nestlé USA

Named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" in Fortune magazine for twenty-two consecutive years, Nestlé USA brands are in nearly every home in the country. With some of the most recognizable food and beverage brands, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House, the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Chameleon Cold Brew, and category disrupters like Sweet Earth, Nestlé USA makes delicious, convenient products people love. With 2018 sales of $9.7 billion, Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company. For product news and information, visit Nestleusa.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.

SOURCE Nestlé USA

Related Links

http://Nestleusa.com

