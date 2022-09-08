Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs Now Available in Select Retailers Nationwide, Including New Raspberry Peanut Butter Flavor

Trio of decadent chocolate treats now available at Harris Teeter, Giant Eagle, QuickChek and on Amazon

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time to help busy adults ease back into work post-Labor Day, today Nestlé announced nationwide availability of Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs, a chilled snacking product boasting bold flavors, real creamy nut butters and rich chocolate. Designed for those seeking a permissible indulgence to help "rally" through long days, flavors include Brownie Almond Butter, Salted Cashew Butter and the newest addition, Raspberry Peanut Butter. Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs are chilled to preserve freshness and flavor, as they have no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives and less added sugar than the leading chocolate nut-butter treat.1

Each Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bomb flavor contains real chocolate and real peanut, almond or cashew nut butters:

NEW! Raspberry Flavored Peanut Butter: dark chocolate coating balances the creamy peanut butter center, dotted with real raspberry pieces for a delicious, raspberry-flavored treat.

dark chocolate coating balances the creamy peanut butter center, dotted with real raspberry pieces for a delicious, raspberry-flavored treat. Brownie Almond Butter : filled with rich, decadent dark chocolate, almond butter and crunchy almond pieces, these nut butter bombs are complemented by a creamy milk chocolate shell.

: filled with rich, decadent dark chocolate, almond butter and crunchy almond pieces, these nut butter bombs are complemented by a creamy milk chocolate shell. Salted Cashew Butter: this salty, sweet treat features a smooth blend of cashew butter covered in a rich dark chocolate.

"As snacking and chocolate consumption have increased over the last two years, we know that consumers are seeking a balance between permissibility and indulgence," said Jamie Harbeck, senior manager of innovation and strategy at Nestlé. "Nearly nine out of ten consumers eat one indulgent snack per day, making Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs the perfect afternoon pick-me-up to satisfy sweet cravings on-the-go with less added sugar than alternatives."1

The trio of Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs can now be found in the refrigerated section of select Harris Teeter, Giant Eagle and QuickChek stores, with in-store distribution to expand in the coming months. Consumers can also purchase six-packs of Brownie Almond Butter, Salted Cashew Butter and Raspberry Peanut Butter or multipacks with all three flavors on Amazon or at NestleRallies.com.

One package of Nestlé Rallies contains three individual bite-sized chocolaty, nut butter bombs. The suggested retail price may vary but starts at $2.49 per unit.

About Nestlé Rallies:

Nestlé Rallies brings decadent chocolate and smooth nut butter together to deliver the perfect balance of permissibility and indulgence. Chilled to maintain freshness, Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs have absolutely no preservatives and are mindfully made without artificial colors or flavors. All three flavors can be found on shelf at select Harris Teeter, Giant Eagle and QuickChek retailers, and online nationwide at Amazon and NestleRallies.com. Nestlé® Registered Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland.

1 "40% fewer added sugars than the leading nut butter chocolate candy. Nestlé Rallies Raspberry Flavored Peanut Butter Nut Butter Bomb has 12g of added sugars per 37g serving vs. 20g added sugars per 42g serving in the leading nut butter chocolate candy."

SOURCE Nestlé Rallies