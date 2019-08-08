NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® And Christina Tosi Add Magic To Baking With New Unicorn Morsels

Guests had the chance to explore the versatile and innovative ways to enjoy these new offerings by designing DIY dessert boards. The boards featured guest creations made from the products and a full array of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® sweet treats.

Bringing her own twist to the celebration, Christina Tosi has developed a new recipe, Unicorn Birthday Fudge, inspired by Unicorn Morsels, showcasing the creative ways you can incorporate color and personality into any baked good.

"I'm all about bringing color, texture and depth of flavor into a recipe, and these new NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Unicorn Morsels deliver all three in one tie-dyed package," said Tosi. "Whether I am dressing up an old classic – I'm looking at you, plain-Jane brownies – or exploring something new, these colorful chips are a fun tool to channel my inner 8-year-old, or to have a great time baking alongside one!"

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Unicorn Morsels are made with real vanilla and are ideal for the adventurous baker looking to add some color and fun to his or her creations. NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Unicorn Morsels will hit major retailers' shelves nationwide this month, with a suggested retail price of $3.19. for a 10 oz. bag.

"No place sparks creativity in the home quite like the kitchen," said Ruth Braden, Associate Marketing Manager of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®. "As a brand, we're constantly exploring ways to innovate new baking products, like Unicorn Morsels, that will inspire bakers of all skill levels to pour their personality and passion into their creations."

This launch is the second in a line of innovative products that consumers are continuing to seek out. Last month, NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® announced the release of Edible Cookie Dough, a ready-to-eat treat that allows consumers to safely indulge right out of the container at home or on-the-go. For more information on both innovative new products and to see the full NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® portfolio visit https://www.verybestbaking.com/.

About Nestlé USA

Named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" in Fortune magazine for twenty-two consecutive years, Nestlé USA brands are in nearly every home in the country. With some of the most recognizable food and beverage brands, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House, the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Chameleon Cold Brew, and category disrupters like Sweet Earth, Nestlé USA makes delicious, convenient products people love. With 2018 sales of $9.7 billion, Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company. For product news and information, visit Nestleusa.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.

About Christina Tosi

Christina Tosi is the chef and mastermind behind Milk Bar. She's been called "one of the most creative people" by Fast Company, "the most stubborn person I know" by David Chang, and "a terrific daughter--except for those challenging teen years" by her mom. Around here, she goes by Tosi. Tosi founded the desserts program at Momofuku and created the concept for Milk Bar, a credit to her formal culinary training and her informal obsession with domineering women, home baking, grocery store staples and classic American sweets.

