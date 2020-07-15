NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® is Bringing More FUN to the Kitchen with Funfetti® Morsels

Filled with edible rainbow Funfetti®, these new morsels bring a delightful vanilla birthday cake flavor to any treat, making any day a celebration! The introduction of Funfetti® Morsels expands the NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Funfetti® collection, which currently includes NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Funfetti® Edible Cookie Dough, released earlier this year.

"Funfetti® has been bringing joy to households and taste buds for years, and we are delighted to extend this line to add even more fun to your baking occasions," says Meghan Bhatia, Marketing Manager for NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®.

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Funfetti® Morsels will be available in the baking aisle with other NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® morsels at national and select regional grocery chains starting in August 2020. NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Funfetti® Morsels will have a suggested retail price of $3.20, though prices may vary by store. To learn more, visit VeryBestBaking.com to find a retailer near you.

About NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®, a brand that America trusts, has delivered high-quality products for 80 years. With a variety of morsels, refrigerated cookie doughs and ready-to-eat edible cookie doughs, NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® has created opportunities for families and friends to make memories together in the kitchen.

SOURCE Nestlé USA