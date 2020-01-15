NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Reveals New Edible Cookie Doughs

"We wanted to expand our edible cookie dough offerings to make it even easier to enjoy your favorite dessert right out of the container," said Samantha Set, Associate Brand Manager, NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®. "This expanded collection of edible cookie doughs provides even more ways to create fun, lasting memories while snacking on your favorite treats – no baking needed!"

Both new flavors are still made with the same ingredients you use in your mixing bowl at home – like real butter – but NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Edible Cookie Doughs have been created to be safe to eat right out of the tub for maximum convenience and fun. This process involves removing ingredients, such as eggs, that are important for the baking process, so baking these products is not recommended.

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Edible Cookie Doughs are available in the refrigerated section near cookie dough. These products will appear on shelves nationwide at Walmart, ShopRite, Hy-Vee, Meijer and more in late January 2020. Edible Cookie Dough has a suggested retail price of $5.39 for a 15 oz. tub. To learn more, visit VeryBestBaking.com to find a retailer near you.

About NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®, a brand that America trusts, has delivered high-quality products for 80 years. With a variety of morsels, refrigerated cookie doughs and ready-to-eat edible cookie doughs, NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® has created opportunities for families and friends to make memories together in the kitchen. Want to stay on top of all the latest Toll House news and recipes? Sign up for our emails and get Toll House recipes.

SOURCE Nestlé USA