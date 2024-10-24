NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® UNVEILS MASH UP OF TWO FAN FAVORITE FOODS, INSPIRED BY NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH PEYTON MANNING

"Nacho" average dessert, NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Cookie Nachos put a sweet twist on a beloved gametime snack

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®, the brand that's been baking up memories in the kitchen for more than 80 years, is launching its partnership with legendary quarterback Peyton Manning. To celebrate the news in a deliciously memorable way, NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® presents Cookie Nachos, a fully customizable and shareable dessert that combines two iconic foods – cookies and nachos – into one.

Limited-edition NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Cookie Nachos bring together two classics - cookies and nachos - for a fun, customizable dessert (PRNewsfoto/NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®) Limited-edition NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Cookie Nachos (PRNewsfoto/NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®)

"NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE chocolate chip cookies hold special memories for me from my football career, when my wife Ashley used to bake them for every training camp, and from special time spent with my family," said Peyton Manning. "It's exciting to partner with the NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE team to help families, friends, teammates and others inspire new traditions going forward."

Inspired by the Mannings and the more than 3.7 million #CookieNacho posts on TikTok, NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® created its own version of cookie nachos – giving fans the opportunity to create memories and connect with others through this fun, shareable treat.

"Nacho" average dessert, the fully loaded cookie nachos kits come with chocolate chip cookie dough, three varieties of morsels, "chip-shaped" cookie cutters and a $25 gift card to purchase the nacho- inspired toppings of your choice. Fans can customize their creations and put magic into every bite with limitless possibilities from "sour cream" dollops made with NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Premier White morsels, to semi-sweet chocolate morsel "black beans" to maraschino cherry "tomatoes."

"Connecting people over a shared plate of warm, freshly baked cookies has always been at the heart of our business," said Melanie Knoke, Senior Marketing Manager of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®. "We know small moments in the kitchen can turn into big, magical memories. Our partnership with Peyton Manning is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday and football season, made even sweeter with the ultimate shareable snack – Cookie Nachos!"

Beginning Wednesday, November 6, fans can enter for their chance to win a NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE ® Cookie Nachos kit by visiting www.tollhouse.com/cookienachos. No Purchase Necessary. 50 U.S./D.C., 18+ (19+ for AL & NE, 21+ for MS). Begins 11/6/24 and ends 12/5/24 at 11:59 PM ET. To learn more follow @nestletollhouse on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

