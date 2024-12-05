Nestlé USA Names Martin Thompson as Chief Executive Officer and U.S. Market Head

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nestlé USA announced the appointment of Martin Thompson as Chief Executive Officer and U.S. Market Head, effective January 1, 2025. Thompson will report to Steve Presley, Nestlé CEO Zone Americas, and will join the Zone Americas Leadership Team.

Martin Thompson, Nestle

Thompson joined Nestlé as a part of the company's acquisition of the Starbucks consumer packaged goods and foodservice products business in 2018. Subsequently in 2020, he was appointed President of Nestlé Coffee Partners, the U.S. business housing iconic coffee brands such as Nescafé, Starbucks at Home and Seattle's Best. Under his leadership the division has served as a key growth driver for the Nestlé USA business, delivering consecutive years of profitable growth and market share gains.

"For the last several years Marty has led one of our most successful businesses, cementing our position as undisputed leaders in the coffee category. He was instrumental in doubling our Starbucks business globally in just four years and leading the expansion of Nescafé in the U.S. market. He understands that our business, regardless of category, is all about the consumer – knowing them and delighting them at every turn," said Steve Presley, CEO of Nestlé Zone Americas. "Just as importantly, Marty believes in the power of people and culture to fuel business results and he builds and inspires teams that deliver. I expect he will inspire that same innovation and growth mindset he fostered within our winning coffee business as he takes on the broader CEO role."

With over 35 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, Thompson brings deep experience in sales, marketing, and general management to the role. Before joining Nestlé, Thompson served as CEO of the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, and has held several leadership roles at The Clorox Company and Procter & Gamble.

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Seattle's Best. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

Media Contact: Dana Stambaugh, [email protected], 571-457-3803

SOURCE Nestlé USA