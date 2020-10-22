Nestlé Waters North America and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Team Up to Promote Health Benefits of Kids Drinking More Water

Today, 20% of kids in the U.S. don't drink water in a given day. The same 20% of kids consume twice as many calories from sugar-sweetened beverages – about 200 calories total – than children who drink water. That's according to a study conducted by the Water, Health and Nutrition Laboratory at Pennsylvania State University.

"The fact that one in five children in this country don't drink water on a given day is a problem that doesn't get enough attention," said Cheryl Dreyer, RDN, CDN, Senior Regulatory and Nutrition Manager at NWNA. "Children who don't drink enough water are at higher risk for childhood obesity and other health issues. That's why Nestlé Waters North America is focused on helping parents instill important healthy hydration habits in kids early on."

NWNA and AAP are tapping into AAP's nationwide network of pediatricians to educate parents and caregivers about the importance of healthy hydration and provide ways to drink more water. Facts, tips, printable handouts and other resources will be available to doctors' offices and parents through AAP's HealthyChildren.org website.

AAP and NWNA will work together throughout the rest of 2020 and into 2021.

"Nestlé Waters North America is proud to team up with the AAP," said Tara Carraro, Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at NWNA. "Our beverage company is committed to making the world a healthier place – through our products, partnerships and policies – and that includes championing drinking water, whether it's bottled, filtered or tap, as key part of a healthy lifestyle, especially for kids."

Teaching kids not only to consume less sugar, but also to drink more water is important to improve children's long-term health and to prevent obesity, which affects about 13.7 million U.S. children and adolescents aged 2-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Making water a primary drink choice is a great habit that parents can teach their children to improve their overall health," said pediatrician Jennifer Shu, MD, FAAP, medical editor of HealthyChildren.org. "Being well-hydrated can improve a child's mood, memory and attention. Water is also important for growing bodies – keeping joints, bones and teeth healthy, blood circulating and helping kids maintain a healthy weight into adulthood."

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier®, S. Pellegrino® and Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. Just Click and Quench®.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 7,000 associates in the United States, we manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve more than 18,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 38 active springs throughout the United States. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the more than 120 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at https://www.Nestlé-watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestléWatersNA.

About the American Academy of Pediatrics

The American Academy of Pediatrics is an organization of 67,000 primary care pediatricians, pediatric medical subspecialists and pediatric surgical specialists dedicated to the optimal health and well-being for all infants, children, adolescents and young adults. For more information, visit www.aap.org.

SOURCE Nestlé Waters North America