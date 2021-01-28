Nestlé Waters North America Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

"We are honored to have received a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign for the second year in a row," said Lisa Walker, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at NWNA. "Our company is built in part on the principle that the diversity of our people and inclusivity of our culture are the foundation of our strength. This rating affirms our accomplishments with regard to our LGBTQ+ employees and reinforces our dedication to continuous improvement."

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57 percent of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Through its ongoing efforts, NWNA met all of the CEI's criteria, earning a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

NWNA supports an equitable culture through progressive workplace policies and practices aimed to eliminate bias and discrimination. The company's commitment to diversity and inclusion starts with a culture of support from senior leadership and employee empowerment, inclusive hiring approaches, and company-wide learning and development opportunities to ensure employees feel they work in an environment where they experience a true sense of respect and belonging.

As part of the resources and benefits available to create an inclusive work environment, NWNA offers transgender-inclusive health care coverage, parity between same- and different-sex couple benefits, unconscious bias and micro-aggression training, and new hire on-boarding that addresses diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The company also encourages passionate employees to participate in its employee-run and leader-sponsored engagement groups, such as Pride Business Resources Group, Nestlé Black Employee Association and Women of Waters, for support, learning and career growth opportunities, and to help cultivate an inclusive workplace culture that values the diverse contributions of all employees.

