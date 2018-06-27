Nestlé Waters North America Response to U.S. Forest Service Permit Decision

STAMFORD, Conn., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Waters North America appreciates the time and effort the U.S. Forest Service dedicated to this decision regarding the permit renewal process at Arrowhead Springs. We will carefully review the specifics of the decision, and will continue to comply with all permit requirements. Our cooperation throughout this process includes conducting and providing the USFS with 70 separate environmental studies and reports.

Californians are passionate about water and so are we. We take our responsibility as a California water steward seriously and Arrowhead's successful operations for more than a century point to our commitment to long-term sustainability.

