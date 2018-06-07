Nestlé Waters to certify all its sites to Alliance for Water Stewardship Standard by 2025

Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) certification is the first standard to globally promote best practice in water stewardship that benefits communities and preserves local watersheds.

Nestlé Waters is extending its commitment to AWS certification because the process enables broader, improved collaboration among local stakeholders.

Nestlé Waters has achieved AWS certification for six facilities in North America , including all five of their bottling factories in California , and one in Hope, Canada .

Nestlé Waters is encouraging other businesses to adopt the AWS Standard, as meaningful and inclusive collaboration between all local water users is essential for the sustainable management of water.

The global standard promotes responsible water use that benefits local communities socially and economically, while ensuring environmental sustainability of watersheds – all priorities for Nestlé. Since first committing to the AWS Standard in 2017, Nestlé Waters has already certified eight of its factories around the world, including in Pakistan, Canada and the United States.

"Water is one of the most critical sustainability challenges facing society and our business. At Nestlé, we care for water. We are 100% committed to safeguarding water resources for future generations," said Nestlé Waters CEO, Maurizio Patarnello. "By pledging to certify all our Nestlé Waters sites against this publicly recognized, credible water stewardship standard, we demonstrate how we positively contribute to water resources where we operate for the shared benefit of all."

This strengthened commitment demonstrates how Nestlé cares for water across four key areas: in factories, in watersheds, across its agricultural supply chains and in communities where it operates to provide access to clean water and sanitation.

The AWS certification process enables broader, improved collaboration among local stakeholders. This leads to a stronger understanding of local water challenges and more meaningful collective actions to address them – all vital to sustainable water resources management.

"Responsible water stewardship is an issue that concerns us all – businesses, governments, individuals and communities. Meaningful and inclusive collaboration is the only way we can positively contribute to the future of water," said Adrian Sym, AWS CEO. "We hope other major businesses will follow in these footsteps" he concluded.

AWS in the United States

Earlier this year, NestléWaters completed the certification of all five of its factories in California, a priority outlined by the company late last year. California was selected as the first location for AWS certification in the U.S. because of the shared water challenges in the state. In addition, the company's factory in Cabazon, California was the first facility in North America to achieve an AWS Gold certification. Cabazon's AWS Gold certification is reflective of the facility's meeting of advanced-level criteria, which includes a consensus of stakeholders affirming the positive contributions that the Cabazon factory has made on water balance and the quality of the catchment.

"Water is a shared resource and a shared responsibility, and caring for it requires close collaboration with other water users," said Valeria Orozco, Director of Sustainability at NestléWaters North America. "AWS provides us with a common language to engage with stakeholders on these shared issues, and enables a holistic approach to water stewardship. This is critical to managing our water use for long-term sustainability, as well as seeking social and economic benefits for the local community."

Urging other businesses to follow suit

Nestlé Waters is encouraging other companies to adopt the AWS Standard across their sites and factories around the world.

"We need a continuous dialogue between local water users and a mutual understanding of the challenges facing water resources to be able to build collective actions to proactively and sustainably manage water resources," said Nestlé Waters' Corporate Water Resources Manager, Cédric Egger. "We are determined to act as a catalyst to develop these action plans together with other local water users wherever it matters," he said.

For 25 years, Nestlé Waters has been engaged in long-term collaborative solutions, at both factory and watershed levels, to preserve the quantity and/or quality of local water resources. Programmes like Agrivair, initiated in 1992 in Vittel (France), or Eco-Broye in Henniez (Switzerland) are regularly highlighted as some of the company's lighthouse projects in water stewardship.

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled waters for healthy hydration, including Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S. Pellegrino®. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefreshSM by Nestlé®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. Just Click and Quench. SM

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with some 8,500 associates, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint across our operations. As a natural resource company, we sustainably manage 47 spring sources and conserve nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at www.nestle-watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter and Facebook: @NestleWatersNA.

About Nestlé Waters

"The Healthy Hydration Company", created in 1992, is the water division of the Nestlé Group and the number one bottled water company worldwide. It operates in 34 production countries with 92 production facilities and more than 33,700 employees. Nestlé Waters offers a large portfolio of 49 unique brands (from natural mineral waters to purified drinking waters) including Nestlé Pure Life, its No. 1 bottled water brand, Perrier and S.Pellegrino, its international sparkling water brands.

About the Alliance for Water Stewardship

AWS is a global membership collaboration comprised of businesses, NGOs, public sector offices and sustainability stakeholders. They are the custodians of the International Water Stewardship Standard ('AWS Standard'), a globally-applicable framework for major water users to understand their water use and impacts, and to work collaboratively and transparently for sustainable water management within a catchment context. Membership of AWS connects and motivates organizations united behind the AWS mission: the responsible use of freshwater that is socially and economically beneficial and environmentally sustainable.

The public sector and prominent environmental conservation groups such as World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and The Nature Conservancy contributed to the development of the AWS standard.

