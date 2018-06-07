Nestlé Waters to Certify All Its Sites to Alliance for Water Stewardship Standard by 2025

Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) certification is the first standard to globally promote best practice in water stewardship that benefits communities and preserves local watersheds.

Nestlé Waters is extending its commitment to AWS certification because the process enables broader , improved collaboration among local stakeholders.

Nestlé Waters is encouraging other businesses to adopt the AWS Standard, as meaningful and inclusive collaboration between all local water users is essential for the sustainable management of water.

The global standard promotes responsible water use that benefits local communities socially and economically, while ensuring environmental sustainability of watersheds - all priorities for Nestlé. Since first committing to the AWS Standard in 2017, Nestlé Waters has already certified eight of its factories around the world, including in Pakistan, Canada and the United States.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8342751-nestle-alliance-water-stewardship-standard/

"Water is one of the most critical sustainability challenges facing society and our business. At Nestlé, we care for water. We are 100% committed to safeguarding water resources for future generations," said Nestlé Waters CEO, Maurizio Patarnello. "By pledging to certify all our Nestlé Waters sites to this publicly recognized, credible water stewardship standard, we demonstrate how we positively contribute to water resources where we operate for the shared benefit of all."

This strengthened commitment demonstrates how Nestlé cares for water across four key areas: in factories, in watersheds, across its agricultural supply chains and in communities where it operates to provide access to clean water and sanitation.

The AWS certification process enables broader, improved collaboration among local stakeholders. This leads to a stronger understanding of local water challenges and more meaningful collective actions to address them - all vital to sustainable water resources management.

"Responsible water stewardship is an issue that concerns us all - businesses, governments, individuals and communities. Meaningful and inclusive collaboration is the only way we can positively contribute to the future of water," said Adrian Sym, AWS CEO. "We hope other major businesses will follow in these footsteps" he concluded.

Encouraging other businesses to follow suit

Nestlé Waters is encouraging other companies to adopt the AWS Standard across their sites and factories around the world.

"We need a continuous dialogue between local water users and a mutual understanding of the challenges facing water resources to be able to build collective actions to proactively and sustainably manage water resources," said Nestlé Waters' Corporate Water Resources Manager, Cédric Egger. "We are determined to act as a catalyst to develop these action plans together with other local water users wherever it matters," he said.

For 25 years, Nestlé Waters has been engaged in long-term collaborative solutions, at both factory and watershed levels, to preserve the quantity and/or quality of local water resources. Programmes like Agrivair, initiated in 1992 in Vittel (France), or Eco-Broye in Henniez (Switzerland) are regularly highlighted as some of the company's lighthouse projects in water stewardship.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699844/Nestle_Waters.jpg )



Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8342751-nestle-alliance-water-stewardship-standard/

SOURCE Nestlé Waters