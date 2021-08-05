Nestlé's Global Headquarters In Switzerland Are Fitted With SageGlass Smart Glazing

"SageGlass glazing can be used in both new buildings and those undergoing renovation. For this project, their innovative technology enabled us to respect the look of the existing shell while bringing the building up to date with the latest energy standards. It also solved the issue of protection from the sun and of the architectural appearance," says Joël Brönnimann, associate architect.

47,361 sq. ft of smart glass was installed by facade specialists Hevron SA. The work was carried out in two stages. Renovation of the south wing (L: 278 ft x H: 77 ft), which runs alongside Lake Geneva, was completed in 2019. The north wing (L: 240 ft x H: 77 ft), facing Avenue Nestlé, followed in 2021.

Optimizing employee comfort

The SageGlass solution chosen was LightZone® glazing. It comprises three independent tinted areas for targeted and fine-tuned control of sunlight in the interior. Throughout the day, the amount of natural light and heat entering the building is regulated automatically. Employees are protected from glare and benefit from ideal working conditions. They can also manually tint the glazing in the meeting rooms — for example, when they want to project a presentation.

Even when tinted, the SageGlass glazing remains transparent and maintains a visual connection with the outdoors. Nestlé employees therefore benefit from a beautiful view of Lake Geneva and the surrounding mountains, no matter what the weather.

Maximizing energy efficiency

SageGlass smart glazing regulates the amount of heat and light that enters the building, thereby reducing the need for air conditioning and artificial lighting. In conjunction with other centralized building management systems, the glazing reduces energy bills.

Respecting the look of the original shell

The Jean Tschumi building (A), which is opposite this renovation, is listed as a Swiss cultural property of national importance. The new facade on building B therefore had to use the original architectural concept to retain the character of the site. The architects were not allowed to fit it with blinds or a double-skin facade. They incorporated the SageGlass glazing while still maintaining the 47 in. grid and the aluminum structure of vertical and horizontal elements.

A Bright Silver coating was applied to the SageGlass glazing to maintain the reflective aspect of the original shell, mirroring the neighboring structure and the surrounding landscape. The color matches the solid parts beneath the windows and the facade of the adjoining building.

A long testing phase and advanced programing

During the evaluation phase, the main contractor and the project managers ran various trials before opting for the SageGlass solution, having observed the interior light quality, the impact on employees and energy simulations in a test room.

Numerous parameters are taken into consideration to precisely control the glazing, including the glazing's different tinting zones, the configuration of spaces, when rooms are occupied, the profile of the surrounding mountains and buildings, and data from sensors on the facades. The glazing is also linked to the building management system.

About SageGlass

SageGlass is the global leader in electrochromic glass and is transforming the human experience in the built environment. With this smart technology, dynamic glass tints and clears automatically to optimize daylight and regulate temperature — all while maintaining unobstructed views of the outdoors.

With SageGlass, building occupants comfortably experience the biophilic benefits of the outdoors, including stress reduction, enhanced creativity, and greater wellbeing. Architects choose SageGlass to solve solar control challenges elegantly without sacrificing aesthetics. And SageGlass can help building owners use less energy and achieve sustainability and wellness certifications.

About Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. Developed through a continuous innovation process, they can be found everywhere in our living places and daily life, providing wellbeing, performance and safety, while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and the fight against climate change.

This strategy of responsible growth is guided by the Saint-Gobain purpose, "Making the World a Better Home," which responds to our shared ambition to act every day to make the world a more beautiful and sustainable place to live in.

