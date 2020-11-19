Nestlings Raises $1.5M to Help International Students Through the College Application Process

CUPERTINO, Calif. and CINCINNATI, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlings , an online portal that guides international students through the process of applying to colleges in the US, Canada, and the UK, has raised $1.5M in a Seed Round of funding from Candid Ventures. The funding will help the tech startup to grow its team, strengthen its technology infrastructure, and increase its number of university partners across the globe. To date, Nestlings has helped more than 30,000 students identify and/or apply to colleges and universities through the platform.

"International students seeking graduate or undergraduate degrees in the U.S. need guidance and support," said CEO Sowmya Satish, former Apple Product Manager. "That's why we built an application portal that focuses on mentoring these students through every step of the process, from developing a college list, providing application support and visa assistance, to answering any questions students may have along the way with peer-to-peer mentorship. Nestlings was created to make a difficult process easier for everyone involved."

Often compared with The Common App, an application tool used by American students, Nestlings seeks to make the application process in the U.S., U.K., and Canada easier for both undergraduate and graduate students from around the world. The portal is free for all students. Nestlings is designed to make navigating the college application process simpler for students and also works with colleges and universities to increase their brand awareness and enrollment numbers in international markets. The company's recruitment partners extend to more than 500,000 students in Asia alone, making Nestlings a strategic asset for many schools that look to expand their reach into that part of the world.

Satish's brainchild gained momentum when she and her husband and co-founder Raj Basavaraju partnered with more than 180 institutions around the world to help colleges and universities connect with prospective international students.

This seed round was funded by Candid Ventures, a group of investors led by Anu Vora and based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Candid Ventures invests in technology companies primarily led by women and people of color, seeking to fill the considerable gap in funding for underrepresented founders.

"Nestlings has the power and the platform to make a tremendous positive impact on students' lives and ultimately their career choices," said Vora. "We are thrilled to be working with such an outstanding, service-driven team."

Because a student's career path relies heavily on their finding the right college fit, Basavaraju said the company plans to expand in the near future and offer job placement services as well.

About Nestlings:

Nestlings is committed to making the process of achieving academic and professional success in the U.S., U.K., and Canada much easier for students around the world. The company's online portal is designed to assist students at every step of the application process, making it easier for international students to find the right college fit. Nestlings also partners with colleges and universities to help increase brand awareness as well as the actual enrollment numbers from this crucial audience. Nestlings was founded by Sowmya Satish and Raj Basavaraju , both veterans of Silicon Valley.

About Candid Ventures:

Candid Ventures is a venture studio investing primarily in underrepresented founders that use technology to solve society's most difficult problems. Today, Candid's portfolio focuses on improving educational access, empowering workers for a new world, and helping life-long learners find meaningful opportunities. Candid's managing partner, Anu Vora , is an active operator and investor who focuses on opportunities in the Healthcare and Education sectors. Candid is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, but invests in promising businesses wherever they are.

