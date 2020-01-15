Nestor Eliadis Joins Workspace Innovation Firm The Instant Group As Americas Chief Operating Officer And Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible workspace specialist The Instant Group, which places more than 11,000 companies a year in flexible workspaces around the world, is pleased to announce that Nestor Eliadis has joined the firm as its Americas Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. He will be based in the firm's new Chicago office, working alongside Instant's newly appointed CEO Americas Joe Brady.

Eliadis will lead operations and finance for The Instant Group in the Americas, a fast-growing region for the global firm. In the past five years, Instant has opened five offices across the U.S. and continues to expand to meet and anticipate client needs. Instant's sales offices in Dallas, San Francisco and New York have doubled in size over the past two years. Globally, Instant has the largest set of data on the flexible office market, spanning 20 years and offering a sector-wide view from work with clients procuring and managing offices in more than 2,280 cities and 153 countries.

An accomplished real estate professional with more than 20 years of experience in corporate real estate and finance; real estate consulting and brokerage; project management and architecture, Eliadis most recently served at Walgreen Co. for nine years in the real estate and finance divisions. During his tenure there, he led real estate for more than 3,500 operating assets; 1,000 idle dispositions; $2 billion in sale-leasebacks; multiple organizational transformations; the acquisition of nearly 2,000 properties; and scaled finance programs totaling more than $4 billion in operating expenses, $1 billion in capital expenses, and $150 million in cost reductions annually.

Instant currently employs 307 people in 13 cities around the world.

About The Instant Group

The Instant Group is a workspace innovation company that rethinks workspace on behalf of its clients, placing more than 11,000 companies a year in flexible workspace such as serviced, managed or co-working offices. Its listings' platform www.instantoffices.com hosts more than 14,000 flexible workspace centers across the world and is the only site of its kind to represent the global market, providing a service to FTSE 100, Fortune 500, and SME clients. www.theinstantgroup.com

SOURCE The Instant Group

Related Links

http://www.theinstantgroup.com

