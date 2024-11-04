Nestor Launches MyNestor: The First of Its Kind AI Booking Agent for Solo Professionals

LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestor is excited to announce the launch of MyNestor, a groundbreaking AI booking agent designed specifically for solo professionals, set to debut on November 4th. As the first of its kind in the market, MyNestor offers an affordable solution to transforming how barbers, stylists, massage therapists, and other solo professionals manage their bookings.

In a fast-paced industry where professionals often need help answering calls during client sessions, MyNestor bridges the gap by providing a fully customizable, multilingual AI booking agent that handles phone and SMS booking requests seamlessly. This tool alleviates booking challenges and addresses significant financial hurdles by delivering a premium service at a fraction of the cost of traditional booking software.

"MyNestor" is designed to feel like magic for solo professionals and their clients. Every feature has been crafted with care to ensure a smooth and stress-free booking experience," said Shawn Johnston, CEO and founder of Nestor. "Our AI Agent can be easily turned on or off based on the user's availability, allowing them to focus on their clients without the distraction of phone calls."

Early users of MyNestor have praised its ability to keep their schedules full while reassuring that their clients are cared for, even when busy. With features beyond simple bookings, including actionable insights for business growth and enhanced client experiences, MyNestor is set to change how solo professionals operate.

Nestor Intelligence, the core of MyNestor, will evolve to include promotional management, cancellation handling, and comprehensive marketing and business reporting capabilities, further empowering users.

Solo professionals and educators in the beauty and wellness industries are encouraged to visit our website to learn more, sign up, and start experiencing MyNestor's benefits today.

About Nestor

Nestor is a Louisiana-based technology company dedicated to helping solo professionals optimize their businesses through innovative AI solutions. Founded by Shawn Johnston and Jordy Davidson, Nestor's mission is to bring affordable, cutting-edge technology to professionals in industries like hair styling, massage therapy, and more, empowering them to thrive in a competitive market.

