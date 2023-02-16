Nestor Miranda Celebrates Milestone 80th Birthday in Grand Style

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- February 14th marked the 80th birthday of Miami Cigar & Co. Principal Nestor Miranda. Nestor and family celebrated the big 80 with a massive party featuring an 80-person domino tournament. Event held at one of Miami's newest eateries, A Love Story Winery & Bistro located at 8800 SW 56th St, Miami, FL 33165.

Nestor Miranda 80th Birthday Celebration

A cigar industry icon, Nestor Miranda and wife Mariana founded Miami Cigar & Co. in 1989. Nestor began selling cigars out of the trunk of his car while he was working with Southern Wines & Spirits. Sales quicky grew to the point where he retired from his position to manage Miami Cigar & Co. full-time with his wife. What began as a two-person operation quickly exploded and became a true family business, as his son Danny joined the business and later his son-in-law Jason Wood. Miami Cigar & Co. is known for the Nestor Miranda signature, Don Lino, and Tatiana Cigar brands. Miami Cigar also became distributor of many brands to include La Aurora, Toscano and many others.

Director of Miami Cigar & Co., Nestor Miranda said: "80 is a huge milestone, and I was overwhelmed to spend it with family, friends, and cigar industry friends. We are planning to keep the celebration going throughout the year, STAY TUNED!"

About Miami Cigar & Co.

Founded by Nestor and Mariana Miranda, Miami Cigar & Co. has become one of the premier distributors of premium cigars boasting a portfolio which includes Tatiana Cigars, Don Lino, and the Nestor Miranda brands.

