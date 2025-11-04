Nestworks Launches Revolutionary Desktop CNC on Kickstarter: First Consumer-Grade Machine for Serious Metal Machining

Revolutionary Device Brings Automatic Tool Change, Precision Centering, and Hard Metal Capability to Makers, Developers, and Small Businesses

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestworks, a pioneer in accessible advanced manufacturing tools, today announced the launch of its flagship desktop CNC machine on Kickstarter, marking a historic milestone for the personal manufacturing industry. The Nestworks CNC is the first truly desktop-sized device capable of "serious metal machining" — a breakthrough that democratizes precision fabrication of titanium, stainless steel, and other hard metals, making metalworking as simple and accessible as 3D printing.

Nestworks CNC Poster

For decades, desktop CNC machines have been limited by manual tool changes, cumbersome setup, and inability to handle industrial-grade materials, confining serious metalwork to large factory equipment costing tens of thousands of dollars. The Nestworks CNC shatters these barriers with four industry-first features integrated into a compact, desk-friendly design:

Automatic Tool Changer (ATC) : Eliminates manual tool swaps with a built-in carousel system, reducing downtime by up to 70% and eliminating human error in tool positioning. The system supports multi-step machining processes without operator intervention, critical for complex part production.

: Eliminates manual tool swaps with a built-in carousel system, reducing downtime by up to 70% and eliminating human error in tool positioning. The system supports multi-step machining processes without operator intervention, critical for complex part production. Intelligent Auto-Centering : Uses precision sensors to automatically locate material origins in seconds, replacing the time-consuming manual calibration that frustrated even experienced makers. This ensures 0.01mm-level accuracy across every project.

: Uses precision sensors to automatically locate material origins in seconds, replacing the time-consuming manual calibration that frustrated even experienced makers. This ensures 0.01mm-level accuracy across every project. Hard Metal Mastery : Equipped with a high-torque spindle and industrial-grade cutting capabilities, the machine effortlessly machines titanium, 304 stainless steel, aluminum alloys, and more — materials previously off-limits to consumer CNC devices.

: Equipped with a high-torque spindle and industrial-grade cutting capabilities, the machine effortlessly machines titanium, 304 stainless steel, aluminum alloys, and more — materials previously off-limits to consumer CNC devices. One-Click Toolpath Generation via In-House CAM Software: Features proprietary CAM software that automatically generates optimal machining toolpaths with a single click, eliminating the need for advanced programming skills. It adapts to different materials and part designs, balancing speed and precision for both beginners and experts.

"This isn't just an upgrade to existing desktop CNCs — it's a complete reimagining of what's possible for personal manufacturing," said Henry, Co-Founder of Nestworks. "For years, hardware developers have had to choose between slow 3D-printed prototypes or costly outsourced metal parts. Small businesses have avoided in-house machining due to complex equipment. Today, we're putting a 'mini factory' on their desks that handles real metal with the simplicity of a 3D printer."

The launch addresses a critical gap in the $4.2 billion global personal manufacturing equipment market. While 3D printing has become ubiquitous for plastic prototyping, metal fabrication remained inaccessible to non-industrial users due to equipment size, cost, and complexity. The Nestworks CNC changes this equation by:

Enabling hardware developers to iterate metal prototypes in hours instead of weeks, cutting product development cycles by 50% or more.

Empowering makers to create functional metal parts — from custom machine components to precision tools — without specialized training.

Helping small businesses reduce small-batch production costs by eliminating outsourcing fees and minimum order requirements.

"Personal CNC has been stuck in a cycle of compromise — either too weeak for real work or too complex for everyday use," added Henry. "The Nestworks CNC breaks that cycle. We're not just selling a machine; we're opening a new era where metalworking is accessible to anyone with an idea."

The Nestworks CNC Kickstarter campaign is NOW LIVE, to join the revolution in personal metalworking and reserve your Nestworks CNC, visit the official Kickstarter page here.

Media Contact

Name: Henry Lin

Email: [email protected]

Facebook Group: NestWorks C500 Official Group | Facebook

X: x.com/Nestworkstech

SOURCE Nestworks