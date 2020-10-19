Nesvold Capital Partners Announces Investment in $2.7 Billion Firm, Pure Financial

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesvold Capital Partners LLC ("NCP") is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic, minority investment in Pure Financial Advisors ("Pure"), a $2.7 billion registered investment advisor ("RIA") with offices in San Diego, Orange County, and Los Angeles. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Pure marks NCP's second minority investment since the merchant bank launched last month.

Pure is a fee-only RIA that provides comprehensive retirement planning services and tax-optimized investment management. The firm ranks among the top RIAs in the nation by both Financial Advisor Magazine and the Financial Times.

"Pure has distinguished itself as one of the fastest growing RIAs, both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic," noted NCP's founder, Peter Nesvold. "The firm has built one of the best in-bound lead generation models the wealth management industry has seen. This model has enabled Pure to flourish even during periods of extreme market volatility."

Added Michael Fenison, founder and Chairman of Pure: "We look forward to Peter's contributions in the areas of continuity planning and management additions. He brings an outside perspective that should prove valuable as we continue to scale our business."

About Nesvold Capital Partners

NCP makes supportive, minority investments in growth-oriented asset and wealth management firms with innovative offerings and high-quality management teams. As a merchant bank, NCP provides both advice and capital to help firms accelerate growth.

Industry Specialists with Long-Life, Family Office Capital: We are specialists in the financial services industry and offer long-life capital funded primarily through family offices with no predetermined time horizon for exit.

We are specialists in the financial services industry and offer long-life capital funded primarily through family offices with no predetermined time horizon for exit. Entrepreneurs Helping Entrepreneurs: While we are minority investors, we seek to leverage our personal experiences having completed the full entrepreneurial cycle — from start-up to the sale to a Fortune 500 company.

While we are minority investors, we seek to leverage our personal experiences having completed the full entrepreneurial cycle — from start-up to the sale to a Fortune 500 company. Strategic-Minded, Minority Investors: With the perspective of having advised hundreds of firms, we provide strategic capital, thought leadership, and board services to businesses managing through exponential growth and/or transformational events, including mergers, acquisitions, recapitalizations, substantial organic growth initiatives, and partner liquidity/succession.

SOURCE Nesvold Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.nesvold.com

