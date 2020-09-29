Nesvold Capital Partners Launches with Investment in $15 Billion Firm, Stratos Wealth Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesvold Capital Partners LLC ("NCP") is pleased to announce the launch of a new merchant bank that advises and makes supportive, non-control investments in growth-oriented financial services firms with innovative offerings and high-quality management teams. The firm is led by Peter Nesvold, a former partner at Silver Lane Advisors (the #1-ranked M&A advisor to the asset and wealth management industry) and the former chief operating officer of Raymond James financial services investment banking.

Concurrent with the launch of the firm, NCP is pleased to announce its first investment — a strategic, minority investment in Stratos Wealth Holdings LLC ("Stratos"), a family of companies that collectively advises on more than $15 billion of client assets. The organization — which includes Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Management, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum — encompasses a national network of 300 experienced financial advisors and financial planning professionals in 87 offices throughout the country. Stratos is headquartered in Beachwood, OH. Nesvold has joined Stratos' board as part of NCP's strategic investment.

"I could not imagine a better initial investment for NCP. Stratos represents everything we look for in a partner-firm — high growth, high energy, and high integrity," noted Nesvold. "I had the pleasure of getting to know Stratos' executive team when the firm was a client at my last firm, Silver Lane. I'm thrilled to now call myself an equity partner of the team."

Added Jeff Concepcion, founder of Stratos: "NCP could not have been easier to transact with. The firm was engaged in sub-acquisition opportunities and brand building even before the investment closed. We're equally excited to have Peter and his growing team on board."

About Nesvold Capital Partners

NCP makes supportive, minority investments in growth-oriented asset and wealth management firms with innovative offerings and high-quality management teams. As a merchant bank, NCP is indifferent between providing advice and capital — although our experience is that most high-growth businesses need both.

Industry Specialists with Long-Life, Family Office Capital: We are specialists in the financial services industry and offer long-life capital funded primarily through family offices with no predetermined time horizon for exit. NCP can invest either on a direct basis as the sole provider of outside capital or as a co-investor alongside credit providers and/or other long-term minded equity investors that wish to leverage NCP's extensive deal pipeline, network, and domain expertise.

While we are minority investors, we seek to leverage our personal experiences having completed the full entrepreneurial cycle — from start-up to the sale to a Fortune 500 company. Our firm was built by the former COO of — and original founding advisor to — Silver Lane Advisors, the #1-ranked investment bank that guided asset and wealth management firms with in aggregate client assets through mergers and acquisitions before Silver Lane was sold to in 2019. Prior to Silver Lane, our founder was a #1-ranked equity research analyst and covered more than 50 companies in aggregate. Strategic-Minded, Minority Investors: With the perspective of having advised hundreds of firms, we provide strategic capital, thought leadership, and board services to businesses managing through exponential growth and/or transformational events, including mergers, acquisitions, recapitalizations, substantial organic growth initiatives, and partner liquidity/succession. Among other areas, our team can guide firms through cultural reboots, alignment of interests among diverging constituents, corporate governance, brand building, recruiting, strategy (including sub-acquisitions and liftouts), financing, and executive compensation and equity ownership.

