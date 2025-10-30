Net at Work Acquires LLB Partners, a Leading ERP Consulting Firm

Acquisition deepens consulting, development, and helpdesk capabilities, expanding support for Sage and Acumatica business applications

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, one of North America's leading technology advisors and a trusted partner to small and mid-size businesses, announced today the acquisition of LLB Partners (LLB). Founded in 1984, LLB has been a trusted partner to companies across Greater Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware, and nationwide, helping them leverage Sage 100 ERP, Sage Intacct, and Acumatica solutions to grow revenue, improve productivity, and reduce risk.

The acquisition provides LLB's 300+ clients with access to Net at Work's extensive resources, industry-leading consultants, and broad portfolio of business technology solutions. Clients will continue to work with the same LLB professionals they know and trust, now backed by an expanded network of expertise, innovation, and service. This ensures seamless continuity, greater strategic support, and a smooth upgrade path as their needs evolve.

Along with broadening Net at Work's client base, the acquisition strengthens the company's consulting, development, and helpdesk teams through the addition of LLB's experienced professionals.

"We're honored to welcome the LLB team and their clients to the Net at Work family," said Alex Solomon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Net at Work. "LLB has earned industry recognition for tailoring an ever-evolving portfolio of business solutions to clients for over 40 years, becoming one of the most trusted partners in delivering ERP and related business management solutions. Our shared values of innovation and client-first service, in addition to Net at Work's full complement of resources, will enable LLB's clients to maximize their technology investments and drive their digital transformation to achieve peak performance."

"From our first conversations, it was clear that Net at Work's leadership shared our commitment to our people and our clients," said Dan Long, Founder of LLB Partners. "Net at Work made it clear they were excited to bring our team on board and provide opportunities for them to flourish and grow professionally. Our clients are equally excited, as they'll still be working with the same LLB team they know and trust, with access to more resources to drive their growth and meet their technology goals."

This acquisition aligns with Net at Work's comprehensive portfolio of services, including software selection, implementation, managed IT, fractional CIO, and hosting solutions for ERP, CRM, and HRMS. It also further advances its mission of helping companies leverage transformative technology to drive business performance.

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's largest technology advisors and solution providers for small and mid-size businesses. Our award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of next-generation technology, industry expertise, implementation and managed services to help organizations derive value from the transformative benefits of technology. Through the integration of ERP, HCM and/or CRM solutions, Net at Work offers unique, industry-specific solutions and operation platforms that enable companies to compete more effectively in today's digital economy. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

