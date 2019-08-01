Net at Work Acquires Southeast Computer Solutions, a Leading Sage Partner and Business Technology Consulting Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, today announced that it has acquired Southeast Computer Solutions (Southeast), a Miami-based consulting firm specializing in Sage and Acumatica solutions. In business for over 35 years, Southeast is one of the most respected firms in the industry, supporting small and mid-market companies with ERP solutions including Sage X3, Sage 100, Acumatica, and extended business technology solutions. The acquisition broadens Net at Work's bench of experienced business technology consultants, provides clients with a deeper level of Sage and Acumatica expertise, increases the company's bandwidth and expands its reach into Latin America and the Caribbean. Southeast's clients benefit from Net at Work's domain expertise, Virtual CIO support, and a comprehensive services and solutions portfolio, including Cloud Hosting, Managed IT & Information Security, eCommerce, and Integrated Credit Card/Payments Processing.

"We first broached this idea several years ago, long admiring Southeast as one of the crown jewels in this industry, which is why today's announcement is particularly exciting for us," said Alex Solomon, Net at Work's Co-Founder. "As a Net at Work Alliance Partner, we came to see how their customer-focused approach and culture perfectly aligned with ours. We look forward to working with our long-time friends and colleagues Sonia Ferrera and Ralph Ceccarelli, and their highly skilled team, in providing their clients with 'next level' support and delivering new levels of efficiency, performance and success."

The entire Southeast staff will join Net at Work and remain based in Miami and Mexico City. Sonia Ferrera, formerly Southeast's President and Chief Executive Officer, will head up Business Development for the Southeast region, Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Through multiple years of working closely together, we gained a deep appreciation of Net at Work's commitment to excellence, and absolute focus on providing exceptional customer service, which are consistent with our long-standing approach and values," said Ms. Ferrera. "We are thrilled to be joining Alex, Eddie and the Net at Work team. Our clients will quickly see why they were our first and only choice to partner with: they are the best in the business and the very best at unleashing their clients' full business potential."

The acquisition gives Net at Work a "hub" for doing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. Southeast's bilingual staff, broad experience across the region, and localized versions of the Sage X3 solution that simplify and assure adherence to the wide range of country-specific tax and compliance regulations, will enable Net at Work to reach and support companies in those markets.

About Net at Work

Net at Work provides their clients and Alliance Partner clients, with the vision, leadership and support of a "Virtual CIO." This allows them to focus on their core competencies knowing they can fully rely on Net at Work to implement technology solutions that unleash new levels of efficiency, performance and success.

With experience across virtually every business discipline, the Net at Work team supports over 6,000 organizations in making software, systems and people work together in achieving their core organizational objectives. Their comprehensive range of services and solutions include ERP, CRM, Employer Solutions, eCommerce, Payments, to Cloud and IT Managed Services. From the company's founding in 1996, Net at Work has garnered wide industry recognition as problem-solvers and promise-keepers, which are the foundational principles on which all their client relationships are based, and that their clients say they value the most. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com .

