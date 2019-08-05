Net at Work Partners with Acumatica to Provide a Complete Portfolio of Cloud-based ERP Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, today announced a partnership with Acumatica, a leading innovator in cloud ERP, to provide Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) with a solution that meets their diverse needs today, with the scalability to seamlessly support their growth. The Acumatica platform offers a flexible deployment and licensing option, smooth integration with existing systems, and the ease-of-use and administration of a true SaaS platform. Adding Acumatica to its portfolio allows Net at Work to offer a complete range of ERP options and is in line with their overall cloud strategy: enabling each client to migrate their business technology to the cloud where they can realize the benefits of less administration, greater flexibility and more reliable performance.

"The Acumatica partnership expands our ability to address the needs of our SMB clients, prospects and our Alliance Partner community that have been asking for an ERP solution that packs the functionality of an enterprise product, with the low maintenance and flexibility of a true SaaS platform," said Alex Solomon, Net at Work's Co-Founder. "Our clients are focused on the day-to-day challenges of managing their business, and count on us to implement, support and scale their technology – essentially functioning as their virtual CIO (vCIO) and IT team. Leveraging the Acumatica platform, they can focus their energies and talents on what they do best and unleash the full potential of their business."

"We're very excited to be partnering with Net at Work, a longtime leader in the industry with a well-deserved reputation for understanding the business needs of their clients and providing solutions that allow them to transform, compete, and succeed," said Jon Roskill, Acumatica CEO. "Their talented team's vast knowledge and deep ERP and technology expertise, combined with their strong position in the market, make them our ideal partner. We look forward to working with them in supporting our mutual clients, growing their Acumatica practice and helping businesses realize the greater efficiencies and benefits of cloud ERP."

Stuart Blumenthal, Prominent Industry Veteran, to Lead Acumatica Practice.

Blumenthal has joined Net at Work to manage all facets of the Acumatica practice, from client acquisition through implementation and beyond, assuring a world class experience every step of the way. With over 25 years of experience in the accounting software field, Blumenthal is a recognized leader in the design, implementation and support of ERP systems, including Sage 100, Sage 500, Intacct and Acumatica. He was also an owner of a successful Sage 100/500 VAR based on the west coast. Prior to joining Net at Work, Blumenthal was with MicroAccounting where he launched their hosting and Sage Intacct practice. Last week's acquisition of Southeast Computer Solutions added 15 certified Acumatica consultants to the team, solidifying the practice under Blumenthal's leadership.

"We've known Stuart for a very long time and have always respected his business acumen and his passion for problem solving," said Eddie Solomon, Net at Work's Co-Founder. "We have tremendous confidence that he will build our Acumatica business into a top notch, value-creating consulting practice."

"Net at Work has enjoyed a well-deserved reputation for always putting their clients first, and I'm excited to be bringing the same approach in leading the Acumatica practice," said Blumenthal. "I understand both the challenges and advantages of moving clients to the cloud and look forward to working with the Net at Work team in providing each client with a solution that enables them to succeed and win in their markets."

About Net at Work

Net at Work provides their clients and Alliance Partner clients, with the vision, leadership and support of a "Virtual CIO." This allows them to focus on their core competencies knowing they can fully rely on Net at Work to implement technology solutions that unleash new levels of efficiency, performance and success.

With experience across virtually every business discipline, the Net at Work team supports over 6,000 organizations in making software, systems and people work together in achieving their core objectives. Their comprehensive range of services and solutions include ERP, CRM, Employer Solutions, eCommerce, Payments, to Cloud and IT Managed Services. From the company's founding in 1996, Net at Work has garnered wide industry recognition as problem-solvers and promise-keepers, which are the foundational principles on which all their client relationships are based, and that their clients say they value the most. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com

