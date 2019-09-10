Net at Work Promotes Gayle Heskiel to Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work (www.netatwork.com), a full-service technology and business consultancy announced the promotion of Gayle Heskiel to Chief Operating Officer (COO). In her new role, Ms. Heskiel will focus on optimizing the company's operations and systems and taking the lead in preparing it for continuous improvement and dynamic growth in the years ahead. As the former VP of Professional Services, she brought efficiency, transparency and accountability to new levels, and had a role in strategic planning, forecasting, talent acquisition, training and mentoring - all focused on enabling Net at Work to better serve its clients.

"Gayle has had a significant impact on every aspect of our company, from implementing organizational changes, to promoting collaboration at all levels, to her tireless mentoring efforts, particularly to aspiring leaders through her incredible Women at Work and First Year Associates initiatives," said Eddie Solomon, Net at Work Co-Founder. "Gayle has everything it takes to be an effective and transformative COO and I am excited about having her as a cornerstone of our executive team. She has spent the last eight years supporting our business units in unleashing the potential of our clients; we're thrilled that she's now in the position to take the lead in unleashing ours."

For the last 25 years, Ms. Heskiel has held numerous operations and professional services leadership positions for both software and consulting firms. She has deep technical and system architecture expertise that is matched with her extensive business and financial acumen. As a collaborative integrator she has spearheaded numerous projects and initiatives and coached cross-functional teams of professionals to innovate, communicate and perform. She earned a BS in Entrepreneurial Management and Finance from University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

As COO, Ms. Heskiel will help streamline business processes, transforming them to next practices and lead strategic corporate initiatives that drive operational excellence. She will also continue to lead the company's Women at Work initiative, which she founded, to bring together a community of Net at Work men and women to attract, retain and advance its current and future women leaders.

"In the eight years I've been with the company, I've had a ringside seat as we've grown as a business and evolved as a culture," said Ms. Heskiel. "I am honored and thrilled to work alongside Eddie, Alex and the entire team in my role as Chief Operating Officer, focusing on developing our business strategy, enhancing our internal processes, and making sure everything we do is aligned with our core values. The more efficient, prepared and responsive we are as an organization internally, the easier it will be for us to provide measurable value to our clients and growth opportunities for our employees."

