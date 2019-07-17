Net at Work Recognized as Top Business Technology Consultancy as they Take Client-centric Virtual CIO Approach to Next Level

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, today announced that CRN Magazine has named Net at Work to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list, recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants in North America. It is the industry standard and predominant partner list, serving as a valuable resource for end-users and technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

"This is a great team achievement that recognizes our commitment to providing our clients with the strategic direction and expertise needed to grow their business and become more profitable," said Eddie Solomon, Net at Work Co-President. "It validates our re-doubled focus on putting our clients' outcomes first by pinpointing opportunities, anticipating potential challenges and making sure we always deliver on our most fundamental promise: unleashing new levels of efficiency, performance and success."

Successful business owners are laser-focused on their core competencies and growing their businesses, spending little time managing or even thinking about their underlying technology, let alone how it can be used to increase profitability. Net at Work's renewed purpose is most clearly demonstrated in the increasingly strategic role their teams take with clients, making sure not only that systems are optimized, but in providing C-level perspective and leadership to ensure technology is a core function in helping drive the organization into an ever-more profitable future.

"For companies that don't have a CIO, Net at Work serves as a Virtual CIO (VCIO), allowing their executives to focus on running their business with the full trust and confidence that we are providing them with best advice and plan for technology to help facilitate their growth," concluded Solomon.

The complete 2019 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com and a sample from the list is featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Net at Work

Net at Work provides their clients and Alliance Partner clients, with the vision, leadership and support of a "Virtual CIO." This allows them to focus on their core competencies knowing they can fully rely on Net at Work to implement technology solutions that unleash new levels of efficiency, performance and success.

With experience across virtually every business discipline, the Net at Work team supports over 6,000 organizations in making software, systems and people work together in achieving their core objectives. Their comprehensive range of services and solutions include ERP, CRM, Employer Solutions, eCommerce, Payments, to Cloud and IT Managed Services. From the company's founding in 1996, Net at Work has garnered wide industry recognition as problem-solvers and promise-keepers, which are the foundational principles on which all their client relationships are based, and that their clients say they value the most. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com .

