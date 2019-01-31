Net at Work Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Net at Work to its 2019 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with innovative approaches to managed services. These services help customers improve operational efficiencies, maximize return on IT investments, and continuously help them navigate the complexities of IT solutions.

Managed service providers are integral to the success of businesses everywhere. They empower companies to implement and operate complex technologies while staying within their budgets and keep focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list identifies the most groundbreaking managed service organizations, with advanced solutions that have endless potential for growth.

"Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on CRN's 2019 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers' changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments."

This past July, Net at Work ranked #29 on the Channel Futures annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings.

The full CRN MSP500 list was featured in the February 2019 issue of CRN and online at CRN.com.

About Net at Work – Business Performance Unleashed

For businesses that want to unleash new levels of efficiency, performance and success, Net at Work provides expert services and solutions that unlock the transformational power of technology. Their team has comprehensive experience across virtually every business discipline and truly understand how all software and systems need to work together. They are problem-solvers and promise-keepers. Those are the twin principles upon which Net at Work was founded, and they're what their clients say they value most about their relationships with them. For more information visit www.netatwork.com .

SOURCE Net at Work