Net Driven Unveils a Reimagined Platform Built to Connect and Grow Independent Tire, Service, and Aftermarket Shops

A connected growth platform that brings together the tools shops already use, helping them get more value from every system and run their business from one place

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Driven, a leading digital partner for independent tire, service, and aftermarket shops, today announced the launch of a reimagined platform designed to better connect and consolidate the systems shop owners already rely on every day.

Trusted by more than 5,000 shops, see how Net Driven's connected system helps independent tire, service, and aftermarket shops get found, fill their bays, and keep drivers coming back — without the chaos of juggling a dozen different tools. Speed Speed

For nearly two decades, Net Driven has helped shops compete and grow in an increasingly digital world. This next evolution brings that experience together into a more unified system, one that gives shop owners better visibility, stronger coordination across their tools, and a clearer path from customer search to scheduled appointment.

The new Net Driven platform brings together websites, quoting, scheduling, reputation management, marketing, and analytics into a single, centralized experience. By connecting these systems in one place, shop owners can get more value from the tools they already invest in without the friction of managing them separately or piecing together disconnected data.

"This is about helping shop owners get more out of what they already have. They're already investing in the tools to run their business, but too often, those tools don't talk to each other in a way that's useful. We've focused on bringing everything into one place, connecting it, consolidating where we can, and making it easier to see what's working, what's not, and where the real opportunities are. When you can see it all together, you can act on it. Everyone offers data; not many help you know what to do with it."

— Aubrey Amborn, General Manager, Net Driven

A platform built around how shops operate

Key capabilities of the new Net Driven include:

Shop Command Center

A centralized dashboard that consolidates leads, performance data, quoting activity, and AI-driven recommendations into a single view, giving shop owners a clearer, more complete picture of their business. Integrated through MOTOR Shop Connect, it connects with virtually all major shop management systems without requiring shops to replace their existing POS, CRM, or SMS.

AI Service Writer

A 24/7 virtual service advisor that answers customer questions, delivers real-time service quotes based on the shop's own labor rates and parts data, and helps convert inquiries into booked appointments even outside of business hours.

Repair IQ

Online quoting powered by ARC that delivers transparent, accurate estimates directly through a shop's website, helping reduce friction between initial search and scheduled service.

Marketing Automation

Integrated campaigns that help shops stay visible, follow up with missed opportunities, and re-engage past customers without adding more manual work.

Reputation Management

Tools to automatically request, monitor, and respond to customer reviews, strengthening customer trust and search visibility across platforms.

Business Analytics

A unified reporting view that connects marketing performance, lead activity, and appointment data so shop owners can clearly understand what is driving results.

"People call us all the time trying to sell us on what they can do, and in my opinion, nobody's been able to compete at the level that Net Driven can. They've never let us down. They offer everything we need, and I have faith in them. I can't see going anywhere else."

— Darin Agenter, President, Allstar Service Center

The new Net Driven platform is available now. For more information, visit www.netdriven.com.

Media Contact

Hayley Hollen

Head of Brand & Client Marketing

Net Driven, a LeadVenture brand

C: 971-275-5543

[email protected]

About Net Driven

For nearly 20 years, Net Driven has been the trusted digital partner built specifically for independent tire, service, and aftermarket shops. We serve 5,000+ shops across North America, partnering with the industry's leading suppliers, co-op programs, and shop management systems to deliver connected solutions tailored to the unique demands of each shop we work with.

In a market where drivers have more choices and less patience, the shops that win are not the ones with the biggest budgets; they are the ones whose systems work better together. We give shop owners the website, marketing reach, online quoting, automated follow-up, and business clarity to get found, fill bays, and keep drivers coming back.

From getting found to getting booked to bringing customers back, our platform connects the full customer journey and gives shop owners the clarity to know what's working and where to focus next. We believe every independent shop deserves a partner who understands how they operate, and we've spent nearly two decades building toward exactly that.

We bring customers to the shop and connect the systems that help owners grow it.

netdriven.com

SOURCE Net Driven