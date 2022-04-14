Net Friends CEO Named to Information Technology Advisory Committee at Durham Tech

Committee Members Lend IT Expertise and Experience to College Decision-Makers

DURHAM, N.C., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Snyder, CEO of Net Friends, Inc. in Durham, North Carolina, has been appointed to the Information Technology Advisory Committee at Durham Technical Community College. The Advisory Committee's primary function is to advise Durham Tech's Information Technology program on matters that help bridge instructional priorities with the relevant concerns of today's business and industry sectors. Advisory functions include evaluating and endorsing curriculum, validating skills instruction, recommending equipment and technology investments, assisting with job placement opportunities, and more.

John Snyder's new advisory role at Durham Tech intersects with his service on the National Small Business Association's Leadership Council, where he engages with U.S. policymakers on the interests of small businesses, and advocates for legislative concern for cybersecurity and supply chain issues. "By empowering local emerging technologists with training and guidance, we can strengthen the growth of our small business community in the Triangle," John Snyder shared.

This new Durham Tech advisory opportunity also aligns with John Snyder's engagements at New Tech High School in Durham, where he works to inspire local youth to consider career pathways in IT. "I'm in a great position to represent what our local small businesses need from technology, ensuring we're training our upcoming technicians and solution engineers who will accelerate our digital transformation in Durham and beyond."

"Durham Tech is looking forward to having John Snyder join the Information Technology Advisory Board," said Dr. Kara Battle, VP and Chief Academic Officer at Durham Technical Community College. "We are excited to have his talent and strategic thinking as we prepare our students for the labor market needs of the IT community in Durham. Net Friends has been an established company for nearly 25 years meeting technology needs for a 21st century workforce. The collaboration and partnership will be invaluable."

