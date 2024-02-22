Net Friends Champions SMB Cybersecurity with NetSafe™ Launch

46% of data breaches hit SMBs: Is your small business protected?

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Friends, Inc., a Managed Services Provider from North Carolina, is pleased to announce the launch of NetSafe™, a comprehensive cybersecurity suite designed to protect small and medium businesses (SMB) from today's increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Tailored specifically for the needs of SMBs, NetSafe provides a cost-effective solution that helps mitigate risk, safeguard data, and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

The risk of cyberattacks is notably heightened for small businesses. According to Verizon's 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, 46% of all cyber breaches target small businesses, and SMBs spend between $826 and $653,587 on mitigating cybersecurity incidents.

These statistics show that cybersecurity is no longer an optional expense for small businesses, but a critical investment. NetSafe is a new service line from Net Friends that is designed to help SMBs find affordable and secure cybersecurity solutions.

NetSafe offers essential protection for servers, cloud infrastructure, hypervisors, endpoints, and networks, utilizing National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) developed frameworks to strengthen and secure small businesses.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but they're often the least prepared to defend themselves against cyberattacks," says John Snyder, CEO of Net Friends. "NetSafe is the armor small businesses need, offering enterprise-grade security at an accessible price."

"NetSafe's launch marks a pivotal moment in protecting small businesses," says Neelesh Patel, President of Net Friends. "This comprehensive suite tackles sophisticated cyber threats, tailored for smaller organizations. NetSafe provides an affordable way to mitigate risk, safeguard data, and ensure compliance empowering businesses to focus on growth."

About Net Friends

Net Friends is an industry leader in the managed services sector, providing comprehensive managed IT, cybersecurity, and infrastructure solutions. Recognized by Channel Futures' 2023 MSP 501 Global Ranking, we are the preferred technology partner for businesses and organizations of all sizes in North Carolina and across the United States, delivering effective technical expertise and solutions that have fueled our clients' successes for over 25 years. Learn more at netfriends.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

