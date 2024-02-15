NET FRIENDS RECEIVES SOC 2 TYPE II ATTESTATION FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Independent Audit Verifies Net Friends' Internal Controls & Processes

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Friends, Inc., a North Carolina-based Managed Services Provider (MSP), today announced it has completed its fifth annual SOC 2 Type II audit, conducted by KirkpatrickPrice. This comprehensive examination of Net Friends' internal controls and processes reaffirms its unwavering commitment to operational excellence, robust security, and the highest standards for compliance.

The SOC 2 audit serves as an independent validation of a service organization's adherence to stringent information security standards set forth by the AICPA. Throughout the audit period, controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality are thoroughly evaluated by a third party. KirkpatrickPrice's comprehensive Type II System and Organization Controls Report completed this month confirms the effectiveness of Net Friends' controls, affirming their alignment with the AICPA's criteria for trust services.

"After five consecutive years of voluntary SOC 2 Type II audits, we remain steadfast in raising our security standards with the ever-evolving demands of the business world," stated John Snyder, CEO of Net Friends. "The rigorous process has been instrumental in guiding our continuous improvement efforts. Each audit cycle presents an opportunity for us to refine our controls and elevate our standards further, ultimately enhancing the trust and confidence our clients place in us."

"Net Friends steadfast dedication to security and compliance is commendable, particularly in their continued integration of the Security Trust Services criteria," remarked Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "This commitment, evident through their fifth consecutive SOC 2 audit, reinforces their position as a trusted service organization capable of delivering robust and reliable managed services."

About Net Friends
Net Friends is an industry leader in the managed services sector, providing comprehensive managed IT, cybersecurity, and infrastructure solutions. Recognized by Channel Futures' 2023 MSP 501 Global Ranking, we are the preferred technology partner for businesses and organizations of all sizes in North Carolina and across the United States, delivering effective technical expertise and solutions that have fueled our clients' successes for over 25 years. Learn more at netfriends.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About KirkpatrickPrice
KirkpatrickPrice is the leader in cybersecurity and compliance audit reports. Our experienced auditors know audits are hard, so they take complicated audits, such as SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, and ISO 27001, and make them worth it. The firm has issued over 20,000 reports to over 2,000 clients worldwide, giving its clients trusted results and the assurance they deserve. For more information, visit kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

