Net Friends Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation for Second Year in A Row

DURHAM, N.C., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Friends, a North Carolina-based IT managed services provider, today announced that it has maintained for another year its SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This attestation provides evidence that Net Friends has a strong commitment to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating that they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.

A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. During the audit, a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Net Friends' controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

"The SOC 2 Type II audit is the best way to get independent confirmation that all our processes and internal controls are effective," said John Snyder, CEO of Net Friends. "We are so pleased that yet again the audit uncovered no issues or findings. Additionally, we took the extra step this year to add Confidentiality to our Security and Availability reviews, further ensuring our customers can rely on our team." Audit findings are available for client review on request.

"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "Net Friends delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Net Friends' controls."

About Net Friends

Net Friends provides comprehensive managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and IT staffing services to clients in North Carolina and nationwide. We are your technology partners, delivering best-in-class IT solutions that keeps IT security front of mind. Visit www.netfriends.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients across the world. The firm most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks. Visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com or follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.

