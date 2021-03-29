Net Health Acquires Casamba

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a leading provider of cloud-based software for specialty medical providers, today announced that it has acquired Casamba LLC, a provider of electronic medical record (EMR) solutions for physical, speech and occupational therapy providers and home health and hospice agencies. The acquisition strengthens Net Health's ability to support post-acute care providers as they navigate unprecedented change, including a rapidly changing regulatory and reimbursement environment, diversification of service offerings and care settings, and disruptions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The acquisition also expands Net Health's offerings linking providers across the continuum of care from hospital to home.

Casamba serves customers in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, in outpatient clinics, and in home health and hospice settings, and augments Net Health's presence in post-acute care. The combined company will boast market-leading EMR and analytics products in use at over 23,000 facilities across the continuum of care, including 98% of large hospital chains and many leading skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, home health and hospice agencies, and wound care and other specialty clinics. These customers will benefit from the companies' combined strengths in enabling healthcare providers to deliver a differentiated patient experience, improve clinical documentation, operate efficiently, bill successfully, and gain insight into the clinical care and business operations.

"Healthcare providers across post-acute care settings are being challenged to deliver better patient experiences and outcomes at lower cost," said Josh Pickus, Net Health's Chief Executive Officer. "By combining with Casamba, we strengthen our ability to deliver high quality software and actionable analytics to these providers as they evolve to meet 21st century healthcare needs."

"I am delighted that we are bringing together two organizations that are passionate about improving post-acute care and have strong products and industry knowledge," said Ronnie Amrany, Founder and Executive Chairman of Casamba.

"We share a vision of the future, including the opportunity to help caregivers and organizational performance through the use of advanced analytics," said Billie Nutter, CEO of Casamba. "I'm confident that this will help Casamba's customers build strong, effective businesses in the face of the changes affecting healthcare today and in the future."

Providers are encouraged to visit www.nethealth.com to learn more about Net Health's solutions for healthcare providers.

About Net Health

Net Health provides software and analytics for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. Net Health's interoperable solutions ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 23,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

About Casamba

Founded in 1997, Casamba provides EMR solutions in contract therapy, skilled nursing facilities, outpatient clinics, and home health and hospice care settings. Its solutions are designed to maximize both business and clinical success for providers across the entire continuum of post-acute care. Casamba's acquisitions of TherapySource and HealthWyse have enabled the organization to become one of the largest post-acute care software and services companies in the industry, servicing thousands of providers nationwide. Casamba is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA and has locations in Wilmington, MA, and Hoover, AL. Casamba was backed by Abry Partners, one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. www.casamba.net

