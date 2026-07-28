Net Health Introduces Agentic Documentation to Outpatient and Hospital-Based Rehab Therapy

Native ambient scribe based on actual documentation of clinicians across physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology; reduces documentation time by up to 20 minutes

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, an AI-native specialty platform serving clinicians across the care continuum, today introduced AI documentation capability in ReDoc, the company's outpatient and hospital-based rehab therapy EMR. The native ambient scribe is built on top of leading frontier AI models and grounded in the clinical documentation of ReDoc clinicians themselves.

"Rehab therapists are asked to document more, in less time, with fewer people covering the caseload," said Ron Books, CEO of Net Health. "ReDoc AI is built from our own clinicians' documentation, not from a generic model bolted onto the workflow. That's what gives clinicians time to focus on the patient in front of them."

Net Health launches ReDoc AI, trained on real clinician documentation across PT, OT, and speech-language pathology. Post this

The tool generates clinical narrative alongside discrete documentation fields directly within ReDoc during a patient encounter, drawing on specialty-specific clinical language across physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology, as well as sub-specialties including hand therapy, lymphedema, women's health, and pediatrics. Clients piloting the capability report documentation time reductions of up to 20 minutes per patient evaluation, along with more complete clinical notes that support stronger reimbursement and authorization outcomes.

"Every specialty in rehab therapy documents differently, and clinicians can tell when a tool does not understand those differences," said Arman Samani, Division President of Rehab Therapy at Net Health. "We trained ReDoc AI on real documentation from the therapists using ReDoc every day, so it recognizes the difference between, say, a hand therapy note tracking grip strength and a pediatric evaluation tracking developmental milestones. That is what makes it reliable enough for clinicians to trust in the moment." The capability is the first of several planned additions to ReDoc, including chart audit, chart summary, smart scheduling, and coding support, each shaped by direct client feedback on where administrative burden is heaviest.

The rollout extends Net Health's native AI work to outpatient and hospital-based rehab therapy, following the January launch of Optima Unity for post-acute and senior living settings.

About Net Health

For over 30 years, Net Health has gathered specialty knowledge shaped by human expertise and informed by patient outcomes. Today, this depth of knowledge is the foundation for an AI-native specialty platform that delivers intelligence to clinicians across the care continuum, enabling them to be present with patients during the moments that matter. Net Health is a trusted source of specialty solutions for more than 34,000 healthcare organizations, and is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners.

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.