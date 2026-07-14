Net Health Names B.J. Boyle Chief Product Officer, Accelerating AI-Native Platform Strategy

A veteran of PointClickCare and MacroHealth, Boyle to lead product strategy for Net Health's AI-native specialty platform serving clinicians across the care continuum

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, an AI-native specialty platform serving clinicians across the care continuum, today announced the appointment of B.J. Boyle as Chief Product Officer. Boyle brings more than 20 years of healthcare technology and product management experience to Net Health, where he will lead product strategy and vision for the company.

"Providers are being asked to deliver better outcomes with less margin for error, and the technology they rely on has to meet that standard," said Ron Books, CEO of Net Health. "B.J. has spent his career building solutions for clinicians in specialty care. He understands that complexity, and he knows how to build intelligence that helps keep the patient front and center. That's exactly who we need to lead our product organization."

Boyle joins Net Health from MacroHealth, where he served as chief product officer. Before MacroHealth, he spent nine years at PointClickCare, most recently as chief product officer, where he oversaw product management, strategy and operations across the company's Senior Care and Acute and Payer business units.

During his tenure, he led early-stage and significant expansions into strategic markets and managed notable mergers and acquisitions, driving impressive growth and establishing PointClickCare as an industry leader across Post-Acute, Care Coordination and Interoperability. Boyle has been recognized as a Top CPO Award Winner by Products That Count in both 2025 and 2026 and was named to the 2025 Becker's Great Leaders in Healthcare list.

"What drew me to Net Health is the depth of what they've built over years of accumulated specialty knowledge," said Boyle. "I've spent my career building solutions that help clinicians drive better outcomes and operate at the highest level of their license. Net Health has the foundation to do that at a level most platforms can't touch."

Boyle holds a BS in Information Systems and an MBA, along with an Executive Certificate in Healthcare Leadership from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He serves on the CPO Advisory Board for Products That Count and as a board member at Documo and Saisystems Health.

About Net Health

For over 30 years, Net Health has gathered specialty knowledge shaped by human expertise and informed by patient outcomes. Today, this depth of knowledge is the foundation for an AI-native specialty platform that delivers intelligence to clinicians across the care continuum, enabling them to be present with patients during the moments that matter. Net Health is a trusted source of specialty solutions for more than 34,000 healthcare organizations, and is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners.

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.