Net Health Achieves ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certification, the International Standard for Responsible AI Management

The certification gives healthcare clients independently audited proof of how AI in their clinical workflows is governed

PITTSBURGH, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a trusted source for specialized software solutions that empower providers across the continuum of care, has achieved an ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification. This confirms that Net Health has established a verified, continuously monitored Artificial Intelligence Management System covering the AI embedded in its clinical products and the AI its employees use internally. The certification, from A-LIGN Compliance and Security, Inc., provides Net Health clients with independently audited proof of how the AI in their clinical workflows is governed.

"Clinicians need to trust the AI in their workflows before they can use it effectively," said Ron Books, CEO of Net Health. "This certification validates the governance framework our teams have built into every stage of how we develop and deploy AI, so clinicians and their patients can have that confidence."

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 is the first international standard for AI Management Systems and the emerging benchmark for responsible AI in healthcare governance. The standard evaluates an organization's entire AI governance framework, encompassing security controls and risk management, as well as human oversight, transparency, and data quality. This certification makes Net Health's commitment to AI governance in healthcare independently verifiable. In practice, every AI output requires clinician review and explicit approval before it enters the medical record.

The certification complements Net Health's existing SOC 2 Type II, HITRUST r2, and HIPAA compliance credentials. Together, these form a layered assurance framework for clients in wound care, rehabilitation therapy, and occupational health settings, where accountability, defensible documentation, and patient safety are inseparable from the technology clinicians rely on.

"Protecting patient data is foundational to everything we build," said Keavy Murphy, Vice President of Security, Net Health. "ISO/IEC 42001:2023 independently validates that PHI protection is embedded in how we assess and deploy every AI system. Unlike a point-in-time assessment, A-LIGN conducts periodic surveillance audits throughout the certificate term, giving our clients a continuously audited answer to their most important compliance questions."

The scope of the certification spans the AI embedded in Net Health's products, including Alinea, Tissue Analytics, Optima, ReDoc, and WoundExpert, as well as the company's internal use of AI tools. A-LIGN, accredited by the ANAB Management Systems Certification Body, will provide ongoing oversight of Net Health's compliance through regular surveillance audits during the certificate term, which runs through May 19, 2029.

About Net Health

For over 30 years, Net Health has gathered specialty knowledge shaped by human expertise and informed by patient outcomes. Today, this depth of knowledge is the data foundation of an AI-native specialty platform that delivers intelligence to clinicians across the care continuum, so they can be present with patients during the moments that matter. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners.

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.