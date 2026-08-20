Net Health Launches Chart Audit in Optima Unity, Extending Native AI From Documentation to Compliance Review

Chart Audit joins Optima Unity's native ambient documentation to create a single connected workflow from capturing the encounter to compliance review and clinician approval

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, an AI-native specialty platform serving clinicians across the care continuum, today announced Chart Audit, a new capability embedded in its Optima Unity EMR. Chart Audit reviews completed rehab therapy documentation against configurable compliance criteria before a clinician approves and signs the note.

"Therapists go to work to help people get their lives back, not to second-guess whether a note will hold up months later in an audit," said Ron Books, CEO of Net Health. "We built ambient documentation and Chart Audit to work together, inside Optima Unity, for exactly that reason. One handles the heavy lifting; the other checks for compliance and hands off to the clinician for review and approval. It's a great example of where we are headed, and how Net Health is building solutions that help therapists spend more time with their patients."

The ambient documentation native to Optima Unity captures the therapist-patient session in real time, automatically populating the clinical note. Chart Audit then evaluates the note before the clinician reviews and signs. Chart Audit checks evaluations, re-evaluations, progress reports, discharge summaries, and treatment encounter notes across physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Clinicians can run a self-audit at signature as a quality check, while compliance officers work in a separate, permission-controlled view built on their organization's own templates, including criteria tied to a corporate integrity agreement. Each audit produces a report and a CSV export for trending.

"Chart Audit is the second AI capability inside Optima Unity, building on the foundation established by ambient documentation," said Arman Samani, Division President of Rehab Therapy at Net Health. "This is just the beginning of what we are building inside Optima Unity, all designed to help clinicians spend more time with patients and less time with documentation."

Chart Audit is available now to Net Health Optima Unity clients.

About Net Health

For over 30 years, Net Health has gathered specialty knowledge shaped by human expertise and informed by patient outcomes. Today, this depth of knowledge is the foundation for an AI-native specialty platform that delivers intelligence to clinicians across the care continuum, enabling them to be present with patients during the moments that matter. Net Health is a trusted source of specialty solutions for more than 34,000 healthcare organizations, and is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners.

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.