Net Health's Inaugural Momentum Awards Honor Healthcare Organizations Driving Better Outcomes Through Technology

Athletico Physical Therapy, Functional Pathways, Phoenix Children's, and Wound Care Advantage named Momentum Award "Value of Innovation" winners

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a trusted source for specialized software solutions that empower providers across the continuum of care, recognized four organizations that made measurable impacts in healthcare using data insights, improved workflows, and innovative technology integrations. Athletico Physical Therapy, Functional Pathways, Phoenix Children's, and Wound Care Advantage were named the inaugural Momentum Award Value of Innovation winners at the Net Health NEXT 2026 Client Conference. The awards honor organizations that use technology to restore trust and focus for clinicians, simplify workflows for their teams, and deliver more consistent, personalized care to patients.

"Healthcare technology should disappear into the background and let clinicians do what they do best. This year's winners proved what that looks like in practice: care teams fully present with their patients, clinicians empowered to operate at the top of their license, and care extended beyond the clinic door. They showed what's achievable," said Ron Books, CEO of Net Health. "These organizations recognize that technology built for these moments delivers on the promise of innovation."

This year's Momentum Award Value of Innovation winners are:

The Momentum Awards celebrate innovation across Net Health's client community, recognizing healthcare organizations that use data insights and improved workflows to accelerate measurable clinical and financial results while putting patients at the center of care.

The awards were presented at the third annual Net Health NEXT 2026 Client Conference, "NEXT 2026: Where HealthTech Becomes HumanTech," held April 20–23, 2026, at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix. The event focused on how artificial intelligence (AI), when designed with specialty expertise, helps caregivers spend more time caring and less time clicking.

About Net Health

We are specialty experts who deliver human-centered technology to clinicians and care teams. Our intelligent, modern platform connects post-acute, hospital, outpatient, and home settings, ensuring connected, efficient, and personalized care. Grounded in deep specialty expertise and client partnership, Net Health designs solutions that feel natural to the workflow, working quietly in the background so providers can stay present with patients and deliver better outcomes. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners.

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.