Net Lease Office Properties Announces Sales of Three Office Properties Totaling $132 Million

May 02, 2024, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) today announced the sale of the following three office properties in March and April for gross proceeds totaling approximately $131.6 million.
|
Primary
|
Primary
|
Location
|
ABR
|
Gross Sale
|
Square
|
NLOP
|
Total E&P
|
Oil & Gas
|
Stavanger,
|
$5.2 million
|
$33.1 million
|
275,725
|
FedEx Corporation
|
Air Freight &
|
Collierville,
|
$5.5 million
|
$62.5 million
|
390,380
|
X
|
DMG MORI SEIKI
|
Industrial
|
Hoffman
|
$2.5 million
|
$36.0 million
|
104,598
|
X
|
Total
|
$13.2 million
|
$131.6 million
|
770,703
|
X Indicates asset was included in the NLOP Financing Arrangements collateral pool at the time of sale
Net proceeds after closing costs for the collateral pool assets, together with funds from other sources (including operating cash flow), were used to repay approximately $90 million on J.P. Morgan's senior secured mortgage and approximately $14 million on its mezzanine loan year to date through May 2, 2024, in accordance with terms of those facilities. This resulted in outstanding balances of approximately $199 million and $100 million, respectively, as of May 2, 2024.
Separately, in April, NLOP disposed of two office properties encumbered by individual non-recourse mortgage loans through transfers to the lender, one of which was leased to Exelon Generation Company, LLC and the other was formerly leased to AVT Technology Solutions LLC.
As of May 2, 2024, NLOP owned 49 office properties, comprising 46 properties in the U.S. and three in Europe.
Net Lease Office Properties
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality office properties primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. Tenants operate across a variety of industries and the vast majority of properties are located in the U.S., with the balance located in Europe.
