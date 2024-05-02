Net Lease Office Properties Announces Sales of Three Office Properties Totaling $132 Million

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) today announced the sale of the following three office properties in March and April for gross proceeds totaling approximately $131.6 million.

Primary

Tenant Primary

Tenant

Industry Location ABR

(at time

of sale) Gross Sale

Proceeds Square

Feet NLOP

Collateral

Pool Total E&P

Norge AS Oil & Gas

Exploration &

Production Stavanger,

Norway $5.2 million $33.1 million 275,725

FedEx Corporation Air Freight &

Logistics Collierville,

TN $5.5 million $62.5 million 390,380 X DMG MORI SEIKI

U.S.A., INC. Industrial

Machinery Hoffman

Estates, IL $2.5 million $36.0 million 104,598 X Total



$13.2 million $131.6 million 770,703

X Indicates asset was included in the NLOP Financing Arrangements collateral pool at the time of sale

Net proceeds after closing costs for the collateral pool assets, together with funds from other sources (including operating cash flow), were used to repay approximately $90 million on J.P. Morgan's senior secured mortgage and approximately $14 million on its mezzanine loan year to date through May 2, 2024, in accordance with terms of those facilities. This resulted in outstanding balances of approximately $199 million and $100 million, respectively, as of May 2, 2024.

Separately, in April, NLOP disposed of two office properties encumbered by individual non-recourse mortgage loans through transfers to the lender, one of which was leased to Exelon Generation Company, LLC and the other was formerly leased to AVT Technology Solutions LLC.

As of May 2, 2024, NLOP owned 49 office properties, comprising 46 properties in the U.S. and three in Europe.

