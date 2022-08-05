Net metering system that uses a discount mechanism to balance annual energy that is delivered and purchased will be the Future Catalyst for Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market: Ken Research

In April 2022 , Trina Solar Co., Ltd launched the Vertex S+ module series for European rooftops. It has features like dual-glass design, 210mm n-type Vertex cells and is designed for maximum compatibility as well as easy installation.

In September 2021, Hanwha Q CELLS participated in Berlin's "Solar city Masterplan", an initiative created to help the city achieve climate-neutrality. The company participated with a plan to equip the rooftops of commercial and residential facilities in Berlin with solar PV modules to provide clean and eco-friendly electricity to users.

In September 2019, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd signed a contract with METKA GEN for 300 MW of JinkoSolar's ultra-high efficiency Cheetah modules to be installed at a solar power plant in Caceres Spain ("The Talasol Project"). This project is one of the largest utility scale projects in Europe and is expected to set a benchmark in Europe in terms of competitively-priced and subsidy-free solar power.

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Net metering and Self-Consumption Policies: The European Solar market is driven by net metering system which uses a discount mechanism to balance annual energy that is delivered and purchased. Growth for solar PV particularly in Denmark, Spain and Italy is pioneered by net-metering. The drastic reduction in FIT and increase in grid parity makes it easier to integrate renewable energy system for net-metering and self-consumption.

Integrated Market Structure: The presence of a number of highly experienced facilitators ranging from wafers manufacturers, modules manufacturer, project developers to installers provide integrated structure for rapid market growth. High installation facilitators for solar photovoltaic are responsible for creating the fast projects and low installation cost.

Innovative Application Like BIPV and Agri-PV: Innovation is one of the major driver for growth of solar panel in Europe. Applications going beyond rooftop PV such as building-integrated PV and Agri PV can be deployed across all structures and terrains. The agriPV solution by German start-up Next2sun involve vertically ground- mounted solar modules and solar tubes by TubeSolar which produce electricity when set up on farmland while protecting crops from hailstorm.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027 - Driven by Favorable Policies to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050 and Integrated Market Structure Enabling Fast Projects: Ken Research" believe that the Solar Photovoltaic Panel market is expected to grow on the basis of net metering and self-consumption policies due to their affordability & flexibility to meet varying needs of different industry users.

Key Segments Covered in Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market:-

Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market By Technology

Monocrystalline Silicon



Thin-Film



Polycrystalline Silicon



Others

Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market By Connectivity

On-Grid



Off-Grid

Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market By Deployment

Ground-Mounted



Rooftop Solar

Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market By End User Segment

Residential



Commercial



Industrial



Utility

Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market By Geography and Major Countries

Germany



Spain



The Netherlands



France



Poland

Key Target Audience:-

Solar Cells Manufacturers

Solar Panel Manufacturers

Solar Panel Raw Material Suppliers

Solar Panel Assemblers

Solar Panel Distributors

Solar Energy Equipment Assemblers

Solar Power Generation Equipment Manufacturers

Utilities Departments

Solar Energy Research Organizations

Renewable Energy Research Organizations

Investment Funds

Independent Power Producers (IPP)

Allied/Auxiliary industries for Solar Panels

Potential Investors in Solar Panel Companies

Renewable Energy Providers

Ministries of Energy and Power Generation

Ministries of Energy and Power Distribution

Environment Control and Emission Regulatory Organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Major Solar Photovoltaic Panel Companies in Europe Mentioned in the Report:-

Jinko Solar

Canadian Solar

First Solar

Hanwha Corporation

SHARP Corporation

Trina Solar

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd

Photowatt

Solarwatt

Luxor Solar

Megasol Energy Ltd.

SoliTek

Notable Emerging Solar Photovoltaic Panel Companies in Europe Mentioned in the Report:-

Soluxtec GmbH

AxSun Solar GmbH & Co. KG

aleo solar

Calyxo TS Solar GmbH

Onyx Solar Group LLC

SolarMente

Zytech Solar

4solar

ARIENS SOLAR

Corab

Eolus

SOLEMS S.A.

beem-energy

Sillia Energia

VOLTEC solar

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Snapshot of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market

Historic Growth of Overall Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Industry

Overview, Product Offerings, and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors

Covid 19 Impact on the Overall Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market and by Segments

Market Size of End User Industries with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market in Major European Countries

Major Production / Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Companies within Each Major Country

Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market

Frequently Asked Questions:-

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market is covered from 2017 – 2027 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2027.

What is the Future Growth Rate of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market?

The Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about 19% over the next 5 years.

What are the Key Factors Driving the Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market?

Net-metering system and favourable government policies are expected to be the primary drivers of this market.

Which is the Fastest Growing Technology Segment within the Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market?

Monocrystalline Silicon is the fastest growing technology segment within the Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market.

Who are the Key Players in Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market?

Jinko Solar, Canadian Solar, First Solar, Hanwha Corporation, SHARP Corporation, Trina Solar, JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd, Photowatt, Solarwatt, Luxor Solar, Megasol Energy Ltd., and SoliTek are the major companies operating in Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market.

