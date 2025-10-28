Net Positive Consortium in Wealth Management Wins Industry Award, Expands Resources, and Welcomes New Strategic Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Net Positive Consortium in Wealth Management, a collective of leading financial advisory firms committed to creating positive outcomes for clients, communities, team members, the industry, and the planet, today announced several major milestones: winning a prestigious industry award, launching new resources for advisors, and welcoming Goldman Sachs as its newest strategic partner.

The Consortium was honored with the WealthManagement.com Industry Award for Corporate Social Responsibility, standing out among an impressive field of nominees. This recognition underscores the Consortium's mission to transform wealth management into a force for good, ensuring that firms can align growth and profitability with meaningful, measurable impact.

As part of its ongoing commitment to equip advisors with actionable tools, the Consortium also introduced an addendum to itsUnlocking Your True Potential Executive Brief NPC-Quarterly-Update-October-2025.pdf , which highlights best practices, innovative programs, and success stories from member firms. The brief features insights from Bogart Wealth, Meira Wealth, Perigon Wealth, Uplifting Capital, Guiding Wealth, and First Pacific Financial, all of whom have recently joined the Consortium.

Real-life net positive examples from member firms include:

Bogart Wealth, which developed its Advisor Growth Track – Next Gen Talent Program, offering college seniors an immersive internship experience and a potential full-time pathway into the advisory profession.

Meira Wealth, whose advisors volunteer financial planning and tax-preparation services to underserved communities through partnerships with organizations such as Catalyst Miami, Savvy Ladies, and Minority Wealth Gap.

Perigon Wealth, a proud participant in the Pledge 1% initiative, dedicating a portion of its profits, services, and time to support local nonprofits.

Uplifting Capital, which created the Impact Convening Program, bringing together investors, fund managers, and policymakers for discussions around social and environmental impact — including events on criminal justice reform and affordable housing.

Guiding Wealth, which launched The Residency, an intensive, competency-based training program that helps aspiring financial planners gain the experience and skills needed to become Certified Financial Planner™ professionals.

, which launched , an intensive, competency-based training program that helps aspiring financial planners gain the experience and skills needed to become Certified Financial Planner™ professionals. First Pacific Financial, a certified B Corporation since 2020, which integrates environmental stewardship into its operations through sustainability initiatives and responsible sourcing practices.

"We are thrilled to see so many firms embracing the idea that success is not only measured by financial results, but also by the positive impact we make on the lives we touch," said Suzanne Siracuse, CEO of Suzanne Siracuse Consulting and the lead consultant to the NPC. "This award, our growing membership, and the addition of new strategic partners affirm that our movement is gaining real momentum."

"We continue to be appreciative of the support for the Net Positive Consortium and its mission of advancing responsible and forward-looking wealth management practices," said Grant Rawdin, CEO of Wescott. "We believe that by working together, and sharing best practices around Community, Workforce, the Planet, our Industry and our Clients, we can help advisors build stronger businesses while contributing to healthier communities and a more sustainable future."

The Consortium invites wealth management and financial planning firms of all sizes to join the movement and access resources that help them grow responsibly while leaving a lasting impact.

Industry leading firms such as Focus Partners Wealth, Westcott Financial Advisory, Mariner, Brighton Jones, Wealthspire, Halbert Hargorve, are all members of the NPC.

For more information about membership and resources, please visit www.netpositivewealth.com.

About the Net Positive Consortium in Wealth Management

The Net Positive Consortium in Wealth Management unites firms across the industry with a shared mission: to elevate the profession by creating positive outcomes for clients, team members, communities, the industry, and the planet. Through shared resources, thought leadership, and collaboration, the Consortium helps firms implement strategies that align business success with meaningful impact.

