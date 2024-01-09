NET RESULTS GROUP RECORDS WIDE RANGE OF MRO MILESTONES IN 2023

News provided by

Net Results Group

09 Jan, 2024, 09:13 ET

MRO3I Delivers Growth Engine for Partnerships and Deeper Penetration into Asset-intensive Industries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Results Group, a leader specializing in MRO master data management for 25+ years, released today a 2023 recap of their milestones, industry acknowledgments, and product highlights:

Continue Reading

  • After a rigorous regulatory compliance process, Net Results Group and MRO3i received GSA approval and schedule listing.

  • Net Results Group secured status as an IBM Maximo Business Partner and IBM Partner Plus Program.

  • MRO3i gains strong momentum within the IBM Maximo Business Partner community, adding Maven Asset Management to their strategic partnerships.

  • MRO3i receives rave reviews at Maximo Utility Working Group (MUWG)

  • MRO3i co-presented with leading asset-intensive companies and garnered top attendance at SMRP and IBM Maximo World.

  • MRO3i wins Plant Engineering's prestigious Product of the Year MVP Award for products in the manufacturing industry. The award comes 1 year after winning Plant Engineering's Gold Award in the software category. MRO3i received more votes than any other product (37) among (12) categories.

  • Net Results Group and SDI launch partnership to enhance MRO as-a-service offering.

  • MRO 360 becomes owned and operated by Net Results Group to bootstrap MRO 360 into the leading go-to place for reliability, maintenance, repair, and operations through >8,000 domain expertise connections.

  •  100% repeat business on the software and services side.

  • Net Result Group holds productive discussions with >20 technology leaders that will spawn future partnerships with top ERP and EAM solution providers.

  • The company continues to make headway in the Food & Beverage and Pulp & Paper sectors.

  • Critical headcount added in sales and marketing.

  • Data dictionary far exceeds the competition with >6,100 templates, segmented by industry and easily customizable.

"These milestones aren't reached without our partners and install base having a long history of recognizing technology innovation and leadership with us, commented Lance Gilbert, Managing Partner, Net Results Group. "We thank them for their continued support and look forward to sharing future key steps the company is embarking on to extend our MDM platform."

About Net Results Group
Net Results Group, LLC is a technology-focused software and services firm with a comprehensive offering for significantly improving MRO master data. The firm's unique combination of asset expertise, reliability services, and tools – including its cloud-based MRO3i™ technology suite – helps asset-intensive organizations use their data intelligently. http://www.netresultsgroup.com

SOURCE Net Results Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.