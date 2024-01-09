NET RESULTS GROUP RECORDS WIDE RANGE OF MRO MILESTONES IN 2023

MRO3I Delivers Growth Engine for Partnerships and Deeper Penetration into Asset-intensive Industries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Results Group, a leader specializing in MRO master data management for 25+ years, released today a 2023 recap of their milestones, industry acknowledgments, and product highlights:

After a rigorous regulatory compliance process, Net Results Group and MRO3i received GSA approval and schedule listing.





Net Results Group secured status as an IBM Maximo Business Partner and IBM Partner Plus Program.





MRO3i gains strong momentum within the IBM Maximo Business Partner community, adding Maven Asset Management to their strategic partnerships.





MRO3i receives rave reviews at Maximo Utility Working Group (MUWG)





MRO3i co-presented with leading asset-intensive companies and garnered top attendance at SMRP and IBM Maximo World.





MRO3i wins Plant Engineering's prestigious Product of the Year MVP Award for products in the manufacturing industry. The award comes 1 year after winning Plant Engineering's Gold Award in the software category. MRO3i received more votes than any other product (37) among (12) categories.





prestigious Product of the Year MVP Award for products in the manufacturing industry. The award comes 1 year after winning Gold Award in the software category. MRO3i received more votes than any other product (37) among (12) categories. Net Results Group and SDI launch partnership to enhance MRO as-a-service offering.





MRO 360 becomes owned and operated by Net Results Group to bootstrap MRO 360 into the leading go-to place for reliability, maintenance, repair, and operations through >8,000 domain expertise connections.





becomes owned and operated by Net Results Group to bootstrap MRO 360 into the leading go-to place for reliability, maintenance, repair, and operations through >8,000 domain expertise connections. 100% repeat business on the software and services side.





Net Result Group holds productive discussions with >20 technology leaders that will spawn future partnerships with top ERP and EAM solution providers.





The company continues to make headway in the Food & Beverage and Pulp & Paper sectors.





Critical headcount added in sales and marketing.





Data dictionary far exceeds the competition with >6,100 templates, segmented by industry and easily customizable.

"These milestones aren't reached without our partners and install base having a long history of recognizing technology innovation and leadership with us, commented Lance Gilbert, Managing Partner, Net Results Group. "We thank them for their continued support and look forward to sharing future key steps the company is embarking on to extend our MDM platform."

About Net Results Group

Net Results Group, LLC is a technology-focused software and services firm with a comprehensive offering for significantly improving MRO master data. The firm's unique combination of asset expertise, reliability services, and tools – including its cloud-based MRO3i™ technology suite – helps asset-intensive organizations use their data intelligently. http://www.netresultsgroup.com

SOURCE Net Results Group