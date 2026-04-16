Net Results Group Welcomes Terrence O'Hanlon to Its Board of Directors

Creator of the Uptime® Elements Reliability Framework Brings Global Reliability Leadership Perspective to Pioneer in MRO Master Data Management

GLENVIEW, Ky., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Results Group, LLC, a leading provider of MRO master data management solutions and MDaaS technology, today announced the appointment of Terrence O'Hanlon to its Board of Directors. O'Hanlon is the creator of the Uptime® Elements — A Reliability Framework and Asset Management System™, the most widely implemented reliability framework in the world, and Executive Director of Reliability Leadership Institute LLC (RLI).

O'Hanlon brings decades of experience at the intersection of asset reliability, organizational culture, and operational performance. As the architect of the Uptime Elements Body of Knowledge — a comprehensive framework spanning seven domains including Work Execution Management, Asset Condition Management, and Lubrication Execution and Reliability — he has helped thousands of industrial organizations around the world move from reactive maintenance cultures to proactive, reliability-centered operations. He also serves as Chairman of the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AAMP), which administers the Certified Reliability Leader (CRL) credential and knowledge badge programs built on the Uptime Elements framework.

"Quality decisions require quality data," said Lance Gilbert, Managing Partner and Board Chairman of Net Results Group. "Terrence has spent his career building the frameworks that define how reliability should be practiced. The fact that MRO master data quality sits at the foundation of every one of those frameworks makes this partnership a natural fit. We are honored to have his voice at the table as we continue to grow."

O'Hanlon's appointment deepens Net Results Group's connection to the global reliability community at a time when the stakes for MRO data quality have never been higher. Industry data indicates that approximately 30% of item data in industrial catalogs contains errors, and companies spend significant time and resources on manual data correction each year — directly impacting equipment uptime, spare parts availability, and maintenance execution.

"The reliability community has long understood that the right part, in the right place, at the right time is not a supply chain problem — it is a data problem," said O'Hanlon. "Net Results Group has built something rare: a technology platform and professional services capability that actually solves the master data challenge at scale. I am looking forward to contributing to their mission and helping connect their work to the broader reliability leadership movement."

Net Results Group, established in 1996, combines its cloud-based MRO3i™ technology suite with field and remote professional services to help asset-intensive organizations govern Material Master, Service Master, Asset Master, Vendor Master, and Bill of Materials data. Its Data Dictionary contains over 6,000 taxonomy templates and integrates with major ERP, EAM, and CMMS platforms, including IBM Maximo, IFS, Oracle, SAP, and JDE.

About Net Results Group, LLC

Net Results Group is a premier provider of MRO master data management solutions, combining professional services and MDaaS technology to help asset-intensive organizations reduce operational costs, improve data integrity, and maximize equipment uptime. Its flagship MRO3i™ platform delivers end-to-end data governance across inventory, equipment, and supplier master data. Learn more at www.netresultsgroup.com.

About Reliability Leadership Institute LLC

Reliability Leadership Institute LLC (RLI) is the creator and steward of the Uptime® Elements — A Reliability Framework and Asset Management System™. RLI publishes the Uptime Elements Body of Knowledge through digital subscriptions, books, and professional development resources at www.reliabilityleadership.org.

SOURCE Net Results Group