Net Solutions Included in Research List of Digital Experience Service Providers 2017

The ubiquity of internet and mobile devices have made software the primary means by which organizations deliver differentiating experiences to their customers. In this digital-first world, companies that deliver easy, effective and emotional customer experiences grow faster, drive higher brand preference and loyalty, and can charge more for their products.

The report titled 'Vendor Landscape: Digital Experience Service Providers, 2017' aims at helping digital business leaders make the best choice from an extensive list of service providers.

"Nine of 10 companies turn to digital agencies, consultancies, and technology implementers to design, build, and manage their digital customer experiences. But with hundreds of these diverse providers out there, which one should you use? We analyzed and built a knowledge base of 65 of the biggest and most important digital experience service providers to help digital business leaders make the best choice," states the Forrester Report.

The research firm also said that this list was prepared based on several parameters including: the service providers' biggest offices; capabilities to plan, design, and build; pricing models including experience with risk-based or outcome-based models; and their most important partners in six different software categories.

"In nearly two decades of its existence, Net Solutions has achieved deep capabilities in Design, Engineering, and Analytics to help brands improve digital experiences for their consumers across various digital touchpoints. We believe getting included among 65 most important digital experience providers is a validation of these capabilities," says Sameer Jain, CEO, Net Solutions.

