Net-Trade Ventures Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Fund Innovative Automated Valuation Model (AVM) for Net Lease Market

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net-Trade Ventures, a pioneering Proptech platform specializing in the Net Lease (NNN) commercial real estate sector, announced the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder. The campaign will raise funds to develop a groundbreaking Automated Valuation Model (AVM) designed explicitly for the Net Lease market, filling a critical need for accurate, niche-specific valuation insights in this $1 trillion asset class.

Net-Trade.com | The Proptech Innovator in Net Lease Real Estate Valuation & Marketing

The Net Lease market, encompassing properties leased to major retail, fast food/QSR, and convenience/gas brands, is highly attractive due to its passive income potential. However, data and valuation tools currently available are limited, as existing MLS and sales comp platforms cater to broader commercial real estate categories, lacking depth in the unique valuation metrics Net Lease properties require.

Addressing Key Gaps in the Market

The Net-Trade AVM will transform how Net Lease assets are valued by integrating a unique ecosystem of property, location, and tenant data. This will enable buyers, sellers, and investors to gain accurate, real-time valuations and rankings crucial for informed decision-making. Leveraging AI, machine learning, predictive analysis, and proprietary algorithms, the AVM will provide unmatched insight into asset values and market trends, setting a new standard for valuation in the Net Lease industry.

"By creating a specialized AVM for Net Lease, we're addressing a significant gap in the market," said Quentin Foster, Founder and CEO of Net-Trade Ventures. "This tool will empower stakeholders to make faster, more knowledge-based decisions for acquisitions, dispositions, and asset management, revolutionizing how valuations are conducted and applied in this niche market."

This next phase builds on the successful foundation of Net-Trade's MLS platform, which has already onboarded over 4,000 listings from top brokers nationwide.

With an estimated 400,000 Net Lease properties in the U.S. and $30 billion in annual transaction volume, the demand for precise valuation tools is immense. Net-Trade's AVM will bring much-needed specificity and efficiency to this underserved commercial real estate market segment.

Recently recognized by GlobeSt. as a 2024 Influencer in Net Lease, Net-Trade Ventures continues to lead innovation in the sector. The company's expertise and dedication to the Net Lease market have set it apart as a valuable resource for brokers, investors, and property owners.

Join Us in Shaping the Future of Net Lease Valuation

Net-Trade invites investors to join this journey by visiting the WeFunder campaign page to learn more, view the pitch deck, and watch the introduction video. Together, we will redefine the Net Lease market with tools that set a new industry standard for valuation accuracy and ease of use.

Visit WeFunder.com/NetTrade.Ventures.Inc to learn more and invest.

About Net-Trade.com:

Net-Trade.com is an advanced platform exclusively for the Net Lease sector, offering powerful tools for streamlined discovery, valuation, and investment. Known for its white-glove service and innovation, Net-Trade.com connects brokers, investors, and property owners through high-quality listings and specialized filters. Soon, the platform will introduce the proprietary Net-Trade AVM, enhancing valuation accuracy across all price points, tenant brands, and locations. As the premier platform in Net Lease, Net-Trade.com is redefining industry standards with transparency, efficiency, and data quality.

Disclosure: We are 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder's platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

Media Contact:

Kirky Galt

[email protected]

(888) 337-0150

SOURCE Net-Trade Ventures Inc.