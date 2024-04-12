Net-Trade.com Celebrates Excellence in Net Lease with Inaugural Alpha Broker Awards 2024

Recognizing Pioneering Achievements and Exceptional Performance in the Net Lease Niche

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net-Trade.com, a leading innovator in net lease property listings, proudly announced the recipients of the first-ever Alpha Broker Awards 2024. These prestigious awards honor the top 20 brokers who have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in high listing counts, total dollar volume, and early adoption of the platform.

"Recognizing the top performers in the net lease market is our way of acknowledging the hard work and dedication of brokers at the forefront of the industry," said B. Quentin Foster, CEO and founder of Net-Trade.com. "These trailblazers have maximized the capabilities of our platform and set new standards for success in our industry."

The Alpha Broker Awards spotlight those who excel in navigating the complexities of net lease investments and consistently leverage Net-Trade.com to enhance their market presence. This recognition is a testament to their innovation, commitment, and exemplary performance.

The selection criteria for the Alpha Broker Awards focused on brokers who not only achieved high listing volumes but were also among the first to adopt the next-generation tools and services offered by Net-Trade.com. This early adoption has allowed these brokers to offer enhanced services to their clients, setting them apart in a competitive market.

"Each awardee represents the pinnacle of professional excellence and innovative thinking within the net lease community," stated Kirky Galt, Director of Marketing of Net-Trade.com. "Their achievements exemplify the strength and potential of Net-Trade's specialized services in transforming Net Lease commercial property marketing and the buyer discovery process."

The awards were announced in April 2024 and encompassed brokers across the United States, reflecting Net-Trade.com's extensive service area. These brokers have utilized the platform's comprehensive data and technology tools to make informed, strategic decisions that benefit their clients and the broader net lease market.

About Net-Trade.com

Net-Trade.com is an advanced listing and search platform that offers a 360-degree solution for stakeholders in the Net Lease sector. Known for its white-glove listing services and boutique discovery experience, Net-Trade.com provides a next-gen platform tailored to elevate market strategies across various price points, locations, and lease types. With a commitment to transparency and innovation, Net-Trade.com remains the premier MLS solution for net lease investments.

