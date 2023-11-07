Net Zero Holdings Announces the Appointment of Clinton B. Williams as President

Clinton joins Net Zero Holdings to enhance its' global footprint and additions to the recycling and collections facilities.

HOUSTON and MADRID, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Zero Holdings and its subsidiaries (collectively "NetZero"), a global project proponent and marketer of environmental credits, carbon credits, low carbon fuels and renewable energy credits, announced today the appointment of Clinton B. Williams ("C. B.") as its' President to lead the logistics required for its global expansion.

There is steadily rising demand around the world to mitigate the impact end-of-life tires, plastics and other organic waste have on the environment. NetZero's engagement with renewable energy developers and project owners that use feedstocks destined for landfills including end-of-life tires, plastics and other organic waste streams to generate renewable energy and commodities through non-destructive processes will require significant logistical support. These projects are illustrations of the global move to a circular, carbon neutral environment.

"We are excited to have C.B. join NetZero as President," said Jason L. Frazer, Founder and CEO. "As we implement our global, large-scale commercial facilities to collect feedstocks for our clients' projects, and manage the renewable commodities produced in the processing of those feedstocks, we need strong relationships in the logistic community. C.B. brings the logistics expertise and relationships to the NetZero organization and is ideally qualified to lead our global logistics initiatives."

C.B. was formerly the President of a global transportation and drayage company with operations in the Port of Houston. Prior to operating the logistics business in Houston, C.B. was a project executive for Pegasus Logistics Group heading their global Oil & Gas specialized projects division.

"I'm eager to join NetZero at this pivotal moment in the global evolution of environmental markets," C.B. said. "I look forward to helping the company efficiently expand their global footprint. The new, large scale facilities and corresponding logistics are something I have spent my entire career doing. I look forward to bringing my expertise to NetZero to build a world-class logistics operation."

C.B graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas where he was a letter winner on the football team. He later earned his Master's Degree from Northwestern State University.

About Net Zero Holdings

NetZero is aligned with the Net-Zero goal of the Paris Agreement. It assists its clients by reducing their impact on the climate through the use of high-quality carbon and environmental credits. NetZero collects and provides its clients with feedstock including end-of-life tires, municipal solid waste and plastics that is diverted from the oceans, rivers and landfills. As a result, NetZero and its clients are able to produce useable offtakes, including biochar and low carbon fuels along with the clean energy commodities. NetZero provides its clients a path to their internal goals and the global initiative of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees for our future generations.

