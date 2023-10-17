Net Zero Holdings Announces the Appointment of Russell Karas to the Board

Russell joins Net Zero Holdings to enhance the global demand in carbon credits, environmental credits and renewable commodities trading.

HOUSTON and MADRID, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Zero Holdings and its subsidiaries (collectively "NetZero"), a global project proponent and marketer of environmental credits, carbon credits, low carbon fuels and renewable energy credits, announced today the appointment of Russell Karas to its Board of Directors to assist the expansion in the global demand and transacting of these products.

There is steadily rising demand from traders and corporations around the world seeking more ways to price and transact emissions credits and commodities from renewable energy sources. NetZero's engagement with renewable energy developers and project owners that consume previously uncollected plastics and end-of-life tires as well as waste otherwise destined for landfills to generate renewable energy is a great example of the global move to a carbon neutral environment. 

"We are excited and honored to have Russell join our Board of Directors," said Bill Weathersby, Founder and Chairman of the Board. "As we move into global, commercial markets for the collection, offset and recycling credits, as well as low carbon fuels and renewable energy credits, no one has a better view on global exchanges and markets than Russell."

Karas is the Head of Commodities for Xpansiv, the world's leading infrastructure provider for environmental commodities. Prior to overseeing Xpansiv's CBL marketplace he served as Senior Director for CME Group, managing the company's environmental and North American oil and refined products businesses. In that role, he oversaw the launch of several pioneering exchange-cleared environmental contracts, including CBL GEO and N-GEO futures.

"I'm eager to join NetZero's Board at this pivotal moment in the global evolution of environmental and commodities markets," Karas said. "I look forward to helping the company mobilize capital to projects that not only mitigate carbon emissions, but also keep plastics and other waste out of waterways while generating sustainable fuels. We can't afford to wait - we must act now, and collaboration will be key to develop standardized markets that support these efforts."

About Net Zero Holdings

NetZero is aligned with the Net-Zero goal of the Paris Agreement. It assists its clients by reducing their impact on the climate through the use of high-quality carbon and environmental credits. NetZero collects and provides its clients with feedstock including plastics, end-of-life tires and municipal solid waste that is diverted from the oceans, rivers and landfills.  As a result NetZero and its clients are able to produce useable offtakes, including biochar and low carbon fuels along with the clean energy commodities.  NetZero provides its clients a path to their internal goals and the global initiative of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees for our future generations.  

