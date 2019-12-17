net2phone Acquires Spanish UCaaS Provider RingSouth Europa

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a global provider of cloud communications solutions to businesses, today announced that it has acquired RingSouth Europa (RingSouth), a business communications provider headquartered in Murcia, Spain.

Jonah Fink, President of net2phone, said, "RingSouth is a highly regarded provider of cloud communications services to Spanish businesses with a roster of corporate and institutional clients including the University of Murcia. We look forward to pursuing the tremendous opportunities for further expansion in Spain and other European markets."

RingSouth was founded in Murcia in the Southeast of Spain in 2005. Since launch, the company has expanded its footprint to Madrid and beyond while achieving notable enterprise customer wins. Its EcoVoz platform offers advanced features and facilitates integration with popular CRM and ERP solutions.

RingSouth's General Manager, Jonathan Garcia, said, "We are excited to have net2phone's formidable backing as we expand our footprint in the business communications market. Businesses throughout Europe are eager to take advantage of the powerful capabilities of communications in the cloud. We are in an excellent position to serve this rapidly growing market."

net2phone's acquisition of RingSouth follows its 2018 acquisition of Canadian UCaaS provider Versature. In addition to addressing the Spanish market through RingSouth, net2phone now offers cloud communications services to businesses throughout North America – the U.S., Canada and Mexico - and in the three largest South American markets - Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

About net2phone:

net2phone's cloud communications solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or email partner@net2phone.com.

SOURCE net2phone

Related Links

https://www.net2phone.com

